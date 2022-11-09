On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on Stanford Livestream and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Cal State Northridge (CSUN) to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 1-0 overall while CSUN comes in at 0-1.

Last time out: Stanford defeated San Diego State 86-48 in the second game of a Monday hoops doubleheader at Maples Pavilion. Kiki Iriafen and Elena Bosgana were the top performers for the Cardinal.

DUAL RECAP: Stanford MBB & #2 Stanford WBB win Monday doubleheader

On CSUN: The Matadors are led by Boise State grad transfer forward Tess Amundsen, who scored 10 points and pulled in 4 rebounds in their season opening loss at Cal. Graduate student guard Jordyn Jackson scored 8 points, though she did so on 2-9 shooting from the field.

The Matadors are coming off a rough season in which they went 9-19 overall and 5-12 in the Big West. They ended last season on a six game losing streak and likely will make it eight after losing to Stanford tonight.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is just come out and pop the Matadors in the mouth from the opening tip. They won the 1st quarter 25-4 against San Diego State on Monday and never looked back. If Stanford can get off to a similar start, they should cruise to a win.

Secondly, Stanford needs to maintain good scoring balance and get everyone going. Freshman point guard Talana Lepolo has been a welcomed addition because she’s a pure point guard, something they did not have last year. If she has another double digit assist night, all should go smoothly.

Finally, it would be nice if Haley Jones could score a bit more. She was relatively quiet in this department on Monday, scoring in single digits. While they don’t need double digit scoring from her, it would still be nice if she got some shots to fall and got into a nice rhythm that way.

Prediction: Cal defeated CSUN 86-56 on Monday and so it stands to reason that Stanford will win by at least that much if not more. Blowouts are always hard to predict. I’m going to say Stanford hits the century mark, winning 100-52.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com