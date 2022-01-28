Preview: #2 Stanford WBB welcomes Arizona State to The Farm

On Friday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Arizona State on The Farm. Stanford comes in at 14-3 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 while Arizona State comes in at 9-6 overall and 1-1 in the Pac-12. Stanford will be welcoming fans back for the first time in winter quarter.

Last time out: Last Friday, Stanford defeated Cal 97-74 at home. Stanford junior guard Haley Jones led the way for Stanford with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists while junior guard Hannah Jump (21 points) and junior forward Francesca Belibi (20 points & 6 rebounds) came up big as well. Cal freshman guard Jayda Curry was the top scorer with 30 points.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB powers past Cal on The Farm

On Arizona State: The Sun Devils are led by senior guard/forward Jade Loville, who is averaging 15.8 points per game on 46.3% shooting from the field, 48.0% from 3-point range, and 82.5% shooting from the foul line. Graduate student forward Mael Gilles (10.0 points & 8.1 rebounds) and sophomore guard Jaddan Simmons (9.8 points) are providing solid support around Loville, both scoring around double figures almost every night.

Due to a string of games postponed due to COVID protocols, it’s hard to get a feel for this season’s Sun Devils team, but like all teams coached by Charli Turner Thorne, you can expect this team to play hard on both ends of the floor. Defense really being their calling card.

As a team, the Sun Devils average 65.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 31.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals, 5.1 blocks, and 15.7 turnovers per game. They also average a +5.4 rebound margin and a +0.8 turnover margin. Their opponents average 56.3 points per game on 36.9% shooting from the field, 29.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is get buckets and get shots to fall from the perimeter. Arizona State really prides themselves on putting the clamps down on their opponents. If Stanford can stay in a solid offensive flow, that’ll take away a big part of ASU’s game plan.

Secondly, Stanford needs to hold their own on the boards. Both teams are used to winning the rebound battle at a healthy clip. Stanford with a +10.1 rebound margin per game. If Stanford wins the battle inside, they should be in good shape.

Finally, Stanford needs to contain Loville. If she has a big night, the Sun Devils could hang around. If not, they’re going to be hard pressed to score enough points. She really is the key to the Sun Devils’ offense.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning this one. They’re at home and while Arizona State is a strong team that plays hard, Stanford simply has too many weapons. I do think it’ll be a lower scoring game than usual. Stanford 67 Arizona State 55 is how I see this playing out.

