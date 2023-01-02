On Monday at 11:30 AM PT, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome #18 Arizona to The Farm. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio. Stanford comes in at 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 12-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford defeated Arizona State 101-69. Hannah Jump was the top scorer for Stanford with 20 points while Cameron Brink (17 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks) and Haley Jones (16 points & 7 rebounds) had strong outings as well.

On Arizona: The Wildcats are off to a hot start, dropping only one game this season to Kansas. That loss was at home and it was a big loss (77-50). Kansas at the time was receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll, but has since cracked the Top 25, currently ranked #22. How Kansas isn’t ranked higher than Arizona with only one loss I have no idea. But that’s neither here nor there.

The top scorer on this Wildcats team is fifth-year guard Shaina Pellington (13.5 points on 56.7% FG, 0% 3PT, and 55.4% FT), but fifth-year guard/forward Jade Loville (12.5 points), fifth-year center Cate Reese (12.2 points & 6.9 rebounds), and senior forward Esmery Martinez (11.8 points & 9.4 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures.

As a team, the Wildcats are averaging 81.2 points per game on 47.2% shooting from the field, 37.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.2% shooting the foul line. They average 39.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 12.9 steals, 3.2 blocks, and 13.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +5.8 rebound margin and a +7.7 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 59.1 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 30.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.1% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is start strong and finish strong. Stanford’s key to success has been winning the first and fourth quarters with relative ease. If they get off to a strong start and win the first quarter decisively, that should set up a strong fourth quarter finish as well. But, if it’s tight at the end of the first quarter, this game could get really interesting.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. Arizona is used to winning the turnover battle by a lot (+7.7). If Stanford takes good care of the ball and actually wins the turnover battle, they’ll be fine. But if not, Arizona will be in prime position to steal this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to make their free throws. Arizona is not a great free throw shooting team while Stanford is actually pretty solid, shooting 73% at the line. If Stanford makes their free throws at 73% or better and Arizona stays at their average, that could be what decides this game when it is all said and done.

Prediction: Stanford being at home has an edge and then on top of that, they’re on paper the better team. Ranked much higher, etc. I got Stanford winning 75-62. I think Arizona will play them pretty tough, but come the fourth quarter, Stanford will pull away and win with comfort.

