Preview: #2 Stanford WBB set to clash with Colorado

On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Colorado at home. Stanford comes in at 20-3 overall and 11-0 in the Pac-12 while Colorado comes in at 16-6 overall and 5-6 in the Pac-12. Stanford won the first meeting 60-52 in Boulder earlier this season. That was Colorado’s first loss of the season.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Utah 91-64 on Friday at home. Haley Jones and Lexie Hull each had 15 points for the Cardinal.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB dispatches of Utah at Maples

On Colorado: After starting the season 11-0 and getting ranked in the top-25, Colorado has fallen apart with a losing record in league play. Maybe it was just the Pac-12 proving itself to be another level from the non-conference, but it also does seem like Colorado has lost the magic they had in November and December.

Mya Hollingshed continues to lead the way for Colorado with 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, but she hasn’t gotten the kind of help from her teammates that she needs. The only other player scoring in double figures for the Buffaloes at the moment is Quay Miller (11.0 points) and she’s coming off the bench.

As a team, the Buffaloes average 67.3 points per game on 42.3% shooting from the field, 30.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.7 steals, 3.6 blocks, and 13.6 turnovers per game. They also average a +/-0.0 rebound margin and a +6.5 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 56.4 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 31.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.7% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Hollingshed. She’s going to look to get going inside. If Stanford can prevent her from having a big game, they’ll be in a good spot. Cameron Brink projects to be tasked with slowing down Hollingshed.

Secondly, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. Colorado is used to winning the turnover battle. If Stanford takes that away, there goes a big part of Colorado’s recipe for success.

Finally, Stanford needs to just play their brand of basketball. If it’s an all-around team effort and everyone is in a groove, they’ll win this game with little trouble. They’ve been scoring 80+ points per game as of late because everyone seems to be more comfortable and gelling. Colorado certainly has their work cut out for them.

Prediction: Stanford is at home and they won in Boulder earlier this season. I think Stanford wins this one with little trouble. 82-58.

