On Sunday at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Cal in their second meeting of the season. This time in Berkeley. Stanford comes in at 15-1 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time against Cal: On The Farm, Stanford defeated Cal 90-69. Haley Jones led the way for the Cardinal with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, and 2 steals while Hannah Jump had 17 points. Jayda Curry was the top performer for Cal with 20 points.

Last time out: On Monday, Stanford defeated Arizona 73-57 at home. Haley Jones led the way with 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds, and 5 assists.

One is on Cal head coach Charmin Smith, who is a Stanford alum. I interviewed Smith about her time at Stanford, what lessons she learned from Tara VanDerveer as a player, and how that has shaped her identity as a coach.

The other is on Haley Jones and Cameron Brink, their relationship, and the kind of impact they’ve had on the Stanford program. I interviewed them about what their goals are for their season, what they like about playing with each other, and what they’ve learned from VanDerveer.

On Cal: Cal is off to a strong start this season as a whole. They have a winning record and their two losses in Pac-12 play are to ranked programs (Stanford and Arizona). They took care of business against Arizona State 74-61 and appear on track to have a significantly improved season.

Sophomore guard Jayda Curry is the top player on this Cal team, averaging 15.3 points per game on 38.3% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.7% shooting from the foul line. Redshirt sophomore guard Kemery Martín (10.8 points), senior forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt (10.0 points & 6.0 rebounds), and senior guard Leilani McIntosh (10.0 points) are all scoring in double figures, doing a great job of providing Curry with the kind of support she needs.

As a team, the Golden Bears average 74 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the field, 34.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.8 steals, 4.0 blocks, and 13.9 turnovers per game. They also average a +6.4 rebound margin and a +0.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 64 points per game on 40.3% shooting from the field, 34.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Curry. Just like how Stephen Curry is the one who makes the Golden State Warriors go, Jayda Curry is the one who makes this Cal team go. She knows how get buckets and when she’s on fire, her teammates feed off of that. Stanford won’t be able to totally shut her down. She’s too good. But they can keep her in check and make her at least work for her points. If they do that, I like Stanford’s chances to win.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get Hannah Jump rolling from the perimeter. When Jump is on fire from deep, this Stanford team is close to unbeatable. Charmin Smith mentioned post-game that containing Jump was going to be a major focus of theirs in the rematch and for good reason. Jump’s 3-point shooting is a game changer for the Cardinal. Stanford has to make sure she gets in a good rhythm.

Finally, I’m going to stress Cameron Brink. She needs to stay out of foul trouble and stay on the floor. If she gets in foul trouble and her minutes are limited as a result, the door could open for Cal to win. If she stays out of foul trouble and stays on the floor, Stanford will win. Brink has done a much better job of staying out of foul trouble, averaging a shade over two fouls per game. She needs to keep that up in a rivalry game on the road.

Prediction: Picking Stanford is the easy, obvious choice. They are number two in the nation and even with Cal being at home playing in front of a fired up fan base, Stanford still is the team that one has to pick to win. That said, I do think Cal can make this game interesting if they play up to their max potential and learn from their first meeting with Stanford. Stanford 88 Cal 74 is how I see this one playing out.

