On Thursday at 2:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Cal in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. Stanford comes in at 26-4 overall and 15-3 in the Pac-12 while Cal comes in at 18-13 overall and 7-11 in the Pac-12. Stanford is the top seed in the conference tournament while Cal is the 8th seed having defeated Washington State 65-44 in their first game of the tournament.

Last time out: Stanford defeated Oregon 76-56 on the road in Eugene last Saturday to end the regular season. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and three blocks. Stanford moved up to #2 in the AP Top 25 poll as a result.

RECAP: #4 Stanford WBB dispatches of Ducks to end regular season

On Cal: Cal has an up and down season. They’ve shown that they are capable of beating quality teams and playing at a high level. At the same time, they’ve really struggled against Stanford. In Berkeley, Stanford blew them out by a final score of 78-51. On The Farm, Stanford won by a final score of 84-49. The first two contests between these two teams haven’t been close.

Graduate student guard Ioanna Krimili continues to lead the Golden Bears with her 13.7 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field, 42.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.4% shooting from the foul line. Junior forward Marta Suarez is averaging 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while graduate student guard Leilani McIntosh is averaging 10.2 points and 5.0 assists per game.

As a team, Cal is averaging 66.7 points per game on 40.5% shooting from the field, 32.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals, 2.9 blocks, and 15.2 turnovers per game. They also average a +2.1 rebound margin and a -1.3 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 65.4 points per game on 42.5% shooting from the field, 34.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.3% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is feed the post. Cal doesn’t have an answer for Kiki Iriafen and Cameron Brink inside. Iriafen is averaging 18.5 points and 10.9 rebounds per game while Brink is averaging 17.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game. That’s a really difficult combo inside to stop. While this could be a key to every game, Cal in particular really struggles against Brink and Iriafen. If they have a big game, Stanford will win easy.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is contain Krimili. Last time out against Cal, Stanford held her to two points. Cal is going to look to get a lot more out of her than that. If Stanford shuts her down or even is able to keep her in single digits, Cal is going to have a tough time winning this game.

The final thing Stanford needs to do is simply play clean offense. As long they aren’t turning the ball over and are taking good shots, they’ll be fine. If they get sloppy and out of rhythm, then they’ll open the door for Cal to maybe make this interesting.

Prediction: It’s tough to beat the same team three times in a season. I expect Cal to put up a better fight than they have in their first two meetings. That said, I still have to pick Stanford here. No reason not to expect them to come through. Stanford 80 Cal 62 is how I see this one going.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com