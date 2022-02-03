Preview: #2 Stanford WBB heads to Pauley Pavilion to battle UCLA

On Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on UCLA on the road at Pauley Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 16-3 overall and 7-0 in the Pac-12 while UCLA comes in at 9-7 overall and 4-4 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated #8 Arizona 75-69 at home. Sophomore forward Cameron Brink (25 points, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks, & 2 steals) and sophomore guard Jana Van Gytenbeek (18 points) led the way for the Cardinal. Senior forward Cate Reese was the top performer for the Wildcats with 17 points and 7 rebounds.

RECAP: Cameron Brink and Jana Van Gytenbeek lift Stanford WBB past Arizona

On UCLA: The Bruins aren’t having the kind of season that they’ve been used to having as of late. It’s a down year for them, but they’re still playing .500 ball in a competitive Pac-12 conference. They are led by junior guard Charisma Osborne (17.9 points & 4.8 rebounds) and graduate transfer forward Illmar’l Thomas (16.7 points & 4.5 rebounds), who are both having really strong seasons. Osborne injured her knee against Arizona on January 26th and her status for tonight against Stanford remains to be seen.

Osborne isn’t the only Bruin dealing with injury. UCLA’s third leading scorer Jaelynn Penn (13.1 points), a graduate student guard, has missed the last few games. It’s also unclear if she’ll be a go or not for tonight. Assuming Osborne and Penn will be out, graduate student guard Natalie Chou (11.2 points) will need to have a big night in order for UCLA to pull off the upset.

As a team, UCLA averages 70.2 points per game on 42.5% shooting from the field, 34.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.6% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals, 2.9 blocks, and 13.1 turnovers per game. They also average a +4.3 rebound margin and a +3.0 turnover margin. Their opponents average 61.1 points per game on 38.6% shooting from the field, 36.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is avoid foul trouble. One of the ways that UCLA can keep this game close despite their injuries is if they get to the foul line often and knock down their free throws. If Stanford can keep UCLA away from the line and avoid foul trouble, they’re going to be really hard to defeat.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is play a clean game. They need to take care of the ball, take good shots, and just be efficient. UCLA is used to winning the turnover battle while the same cannot be said for Stanford, who averages a +0.4 turnover margin per game. If Stanford takes care of the ball and doesn’t allow UCLA to win the turnover margin like they’re used to, they should be fine.

Lastly, Stanford needs to take advantage of their depth. UCLA will likely be undermanned in this game and assuming that’s the case, Stanford will be the team with more depth and weapons. If Stanford is getting a little bit of something from everyone and not overly relying on one or two players to carry the load, they should win this game with little trouble.

Prediction: Even though they’re on the road, Stanford should be the heavy favorite. If UCLA were at full strength, this game might get interesting. But Stanford really should win this game with little trouble. The first half could get interesting, but in that event, Stanford should pull away in the second half like they’ve done all year. I’m feeling a 74-60 victory for the Cardinal.

Note: Stanford junior guard Hannah Jump missed last week’s games due to COVID protocols. Her status for tonight at the moment appears to be up-in-the-air.

