This weekend, #2 Stanford baseball will open up Pac-12 play at USC. On Saturday, they’ll have a doubleheader at 2:00 PM PT with the second game starting approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Game three will be on Sunday at 1:00 PM PT. All three games will be on USC Live Stream and KZSU radio. Stanford comes in at 9-3 overall while USC comes in at 5-6-1.

Probable pitchers: The following pitchers are expected to start for the Cardinal: Senior left-handed pitcher Quinn Mathews, freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott, and then junior right-handed pitcher Joey Dixon for game three.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford fell to Santa Clara at home by a final score of 10-5.

RECAP: #2 Stanford BSB falls to Santa Clara at Sunken Diamond

On USC: The Trojans have had a rough start to their season hence the losing record. Their tie was a 12-12 game against Auburn on the road. They lost the first two games of the series, so to not get a win there really stings. They’re hoping to get Pac-12 play started with a bang as their legendary alum Randy Johnson will throw the opening pitch to begin the series.

The top contact hitter on this Trojans team is senior catcher Connor Clift, who is batting .435 for 1 home run, 4 RBIs, a .696 slugging percentage, and a .500 on base percentage. The top power hitter is senior outfielder Cole Gabrielson, who is batting .350 for 5 home runs, 15 RBIs, a .825 slugging percentage, and a .481 on base percentage.

As a pitching staff, the Trojans have a 5.49 ERA while giving up a .263 batting average. Their opponents' pitching staff have a 7.08 ERA and give up a .292 batting average.

Keys to the series: Starting pitching has to be at the top. If Stanford wants to win this series, they need to get a strong outing from their starters. How Matt Scott does in his first career start will be particularly interesting to see, which is why I’m putting this at the top. David Esquer said they’ve been flirting with the idea of Scott starting given how well he looked in January and now the time has come. Today is the day. If they get good starting pitching, they should be fine.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is they need to strike first. If they can be the first team to get on the board and get off to a hot start offensively, that’ll really make things tough on the Trojans given the shaky start to their season. Weak teams always struggle even more when they don’t get off to strong starts.

Finally, Stanford just needs to get adequate hitting from the end of their lineup. The top and middle of their lineup is fantastic, but towards the end it can get a little shaky with guys like Jake Sapien and Charlie Saum sometimes batting later in the lineup. 2nd baseman Trevor Haskins will make his season debut batting 8th after being out with an illness. How he performs in that spot will also be crucial to their success this weekend.

Prediction: The Tuesday games are a strange deal and I think shouldn’t be used as an indicator for how weekend games will go. I’m going to be a bit bold and say Stanford sweeps the series. I think having Scott start will be a plus and then the return of Haskins is big as well. USC getting a game wouldn’t shock me in the least. It’s tough to sweep teams, especially on the road. But I just think this is a series where Stanford should like their chances to get the sweep.

