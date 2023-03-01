On Wednesday at 2:05 PM PT, #2 Stanford baseball will take on the Pacific Tigers on the road in Stockton, CA. Stanford comes in at 5-2 overall while Pacific comes in at 1-5. The game was originally scheduled for Monday on The Farm, but rescheduled for Tuesday on The Farm, and then shifted to Pacific for Wednesday due to the rain.

Probable pitchers: Neither team has posted a probable pitcher for the game, so we’ll just have to wait and see who gets the start for both teams.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford defeated Rice in both games of their doubleheader. Stanford completed the weekend sweep of the Owls as a result.

RECAP: #2 Stanford BSB sweeps Rice in Saturday Doubleheader

On Pacific: The Tigers have had a rough start to the season. They got swept at UNLV and then lost two out of three at home to Milwaukee. Pacific does have a connection to Stanford as their field is also named after the family of Bud Klein, who played for both Pacific and Stanford before getting drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 1950. Stanford plays on Klein Field at Sunken Diamond while Pacific plays on Klein Family Field. So there is a subtly with the titles, but it’s the same Klein family.

The top contact hitter for this Tigers team is freshman 3rd baseman/outfielder Rylan Evans, who is batting .625 for 2 RBIs, a .708 slugging percentage and a .640 on base percentage. Nobody has a home run yet this year, so it’s hard to deem anyone as the top power hitter, but the other guy who is hitting .500 or better is freshman infielder/outfielder Peyton Miller, who is batting squarely .500 for 1 RBI, a .563 slugging percentage, and a .500 on base percentage.

Given we don’t yet know who is going to be pitching, I’ll just address the pitching staff as a whole. The Tigers’ pitching staff has a 9.19 ERA, so they’ve really struggled to get things going on that end. They have some decent bats, but the pitching has been atrocious.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do take advantage of the Tigers’ weak pitching. This is a game where the bats should come alive for the Cardinal. This could also be a good game for Carter Graham to get rolling. He has a .077 batting average that is nowhere in the same universe of what he’s capable of hitting.

The second thing Stanford needs to do just play clean. If they don’t commit silly errors and give the Tigers anything, they should win with little trouble.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they pitch well to Evans and Miller. If those two guys aren’t able to get going, the rest of the Tigers’ lineup is going to struggle. They’re the top hitters on their team and will look to give the rest of their offense a jolt.

Prediction: It does help Pacific a bit that they’re getting the home field advantage, but Stanford is still the no brainer pick here. I got Stanford winning 14-4. If UNLV can put up 31 runs in one game against them (I don’t know why that game wasn’t called sooner), Stanford can surely put up 14.

