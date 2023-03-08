On Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, #10 Stanford men's hoops will face #7 Utah in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stanford comes in as the #10 seed with a 7-13 record in Pac-12 play while Utah comes in as the #7 seed with a 10-10 record in Pac-12 play. I have arrived safely in Vegas and will be there on the scene.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford fell to Oregon on the road by a final score of 73-68. They put up a good fight as Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel each had 18 points, but they weren’t quite able to get it done.

On Utah: The Runnin’ Utes were 10-5 at one point in league play but have since lost five games in a row. A lot of that was due to injuries and with Gabe Madsen back, they’re hoping to turn a new leaf. They split the regular season with Stanford winning at Maples and falling to them in Salt Lake, so it’s been a competitive series this season. Utah senior center Branden Carlson continues to be the top player for this Utah team, averaging 16.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and a shade over 2 blocks per game. He’s a really gifted big man and Stanford is going to have to do everything they can to contain him.

Junior guard Gabe Madsen has been averaging 11.3 points per game in the 24 games he’s played on 36.0% shooting from the field, 37.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.0% shooting from the foul line. He’s been fantastic this season. The other Ute scoring in double figures on average is sophomore guard Lazar Stefanovic (10.3 points) while fifth year guard Marco Anthony is averaging 9.8 points per game. So Anthony is right there as well.

As a team, the Runnin’ Utes average 68.9 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field, 33.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 71.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.2 steals, 4.1 blocks, and 12.0 turnovers per game. They also average a +4.3 rebound margin and a -1.7 turnover margin. Their opponents average 63.5 points per game on 39.6% shooting from the field, 30.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.3% shooting from the foul line.

Quotes: I was able to interview head coach Jerod Haase, sophomore forward Harrison Ingram, and senior forward Spencer Jones on Monday after practice. Those interviews are hyperlinked to their name. You can also just go back to the front page to find those as well.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is make their threes. In Utah, they shot 10-18 from deep, shooting a much better percentage than Utah even though Utah made more threes in total (12-34). If Stanford wins the 3-point battle again, I like their chances to win this game.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is crash the glass. Stanford out-rebounded Utah 36-33 in Salt Lake. If they keep that up tonight and continue to be dominant inside, Stanford has a great chance to win this game. They got a lot of guys who rebound well. It’s a major strength of Harrison Ingram and Brandon Angel. Whichever team is more physical inside as Spencer Jones told me on Monday will have an inside track in this one.

Finally, Stanford needs to move the ball well. When they move the ball well and get everyone going, they look really good. That’s part of what Jerod Haase meant when he told me on Monday that he wants them to “let it rip.” If they play loose and get everyone going, they should be fine.

Prediction: This one could go either way. Utah is the higher seed and has had the better overall season. But, they’re currently on a five game losing skid and have not been playing well as of late. And then on top of that, Stanford did beat them in their second and most recent meeting in Salt Lake. So, I’m going to pick Stanford to win this one, but I think it’ll be close. Stanford 74 Utah 70 is how I see this one shaking out.

