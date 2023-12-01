On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and KZSU radio, (1) Stanford women’s volleyball will welcome Fresno State to The Farm for their opening round match of the NCAA tournament.

Last time out: Stanford swept Cal on Senior Night, clinching a number one seed in the NCAA tournament.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WVB sweeps Cal on Senior Night

On Fresno State: The Bulldogs went 19-13 overall and 10-8 in the Mountain West. They made the NCAA tournament by winning the Mountain West tournament, getting three straight wins over Boise State, Utah State, and Colorado State. They’re coming in with some momentum.

Sophomore middle blocker Addison Haluska is leading the way with 3.16 kills per set while junior outside hitter Ella Rud (2.68 kills), redshirt freshman outside hitter Jenna Legault (2.41 kills), and redshirt senior middle blocker Grace Doyle(2.20 kills) are also averaging 2+ kills per set. The Bulldogs have some pieces that Stanford will need to account for.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep up their service pressure. That’s been a major strength of theirs all season. If they serve well, it’s going to be tough for the Bulldogs to win this one.

Secondly, Stanford needs to stay in system. They’re the better team. As long as they stay in system and get the ball to the right players at the right time, they should cruise to a win.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep up their intensity at the net. With McKenna Vicini and Sami Francis up front, they should be able to dominate the net tonight.

Prediction: Stanford will be fired up to win this one. I got them winning in straight sets. Fresno State has had a great run, but I think it ends rather swiftly tonight.

