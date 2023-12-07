On Thursday at 8:30 PM PT on ESPNU, (1) Stanford women’s volleyball will face (5) Arizona State in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will advance to the Elite Eight against either Texas or Tennessee on Saturday. All matches are being played at Maples Pavilion, Stanford’s home court.

VIDEO: Stanford WVB looks ahead to ASU and NCAA tourney regionals

Last time out: Stanford defeated Houston 3-2 in second round of the NCAA Tournament. Stanford won the first two sets before Houston came back to force a fifth set. Stanford won the fifth set 15-7.

RECAP: (1) Stanford escapes with five set victory over (8) Houston

On Arizona State: The Sun Devils came in as the number five seed in their region, upsetting (4) BYU 3-0 on the road to advance to the Sweet Sixteen. While they did get swept at Stanford earlier this season, Arizona State also swept Stanford when they had home court, so they have shown they can beat this Stanford team.

Senior opposite hitter Marta Levinska leads the Sun Devils with 4.74 kills per set. She’s been playing fantastic all season and is really the leader of this team. Junior outside hitter Geli Cyr (2.71 kills) and senior outside hitter Roberta Rabelo (2.10 kills) are also averaging 2+ kills per set. Graduate student setter Shannon Shields is doing a great job of setting up everyone for easy kills with 10.26 assists per set while graduate student libero Mary Shroll is averaging 3.66 digs per set.

As a team, the Sun Devils average 13.16 kills, 12.14 assists, 2.03 service aces, 13.66 digs, and 2.26 blocks per set while hitting .292. Their opponents average 11.68 kills, 10.85 assists, 0.92 service aces, 13.63 digs, and 1.58 blocks per set while hitting .179.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Levinska. In their 3-0 sweep over Stanford, Levinska had a monster performance with 17 kills. Stanford has to do everything in their power to make sure she doesn’t get rolling. If she has a big night, Stanford could be in some trouble.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get more out of Kendall Kipp. When they got swept, Kipp only had six kills. Stanford will not win this match if Kipp has a silent night.

Finally, Stanford needs to keep up their service pressure. This is something Stanford has gotten better at as the season has gone on. Their service pressure played a big role in their five set victory over Houston. Anna Pringle’s service pressure in the fifth set was crucial. If Stanford serves well in this one, I like them to pull through.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning in four sets. I think they find a way to avoid a fifth set, but if they’re not careful, this one could go the distance once more.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com