On Saturday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPNU, (1) Stanford women’s volleyball will face (2) Texas in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. The winner will advance to the Final Four in Tampa, Florida. Stanford comes into the match ranked #2 in the AVCA Top 25 poll while Texas comes in ranked #5.

Last time out: On Thursday, Stanford defeated Arizona State 3-1. They dropped the first set before winning three in a row.

RECAP: (1) Stanford WVB advances to Elite Eight after defeating (5) ASU

On Texas: The Longhorns have an excellent program and are the defending national champions. For the 17th time in 18 seasons (since 2006), they have at least made the Elite Eight. That’s really impressive. However, their only other national championship during that time outside of 2022 is in 2012. So, they’re a program that frequently goes deep, but rarely wins the national title.

That’s not just a consistent trend under their current head coach Jerritt Elliott. That also goes back to the Mick Haley era of the 1980s and 90s. They won one NCAA title (1988) and one AIAW national title (1981) under Haley with the rest being a mix of runs to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, or Final Four. Always threatening, but rarely winning it all. That’s Texas volleyball.

This year’s Longhorns team is led by junior outside hitter Madisen Skinner, who is averaging 4.75 kills per set. She is having an amazing season and is one of the top outside hitters in the nation. Junior outside hitter Jenna Wenaas is averaging 2.88 kills per set while middle blocker Asjia O’Neal is averaging 1.87 kills per set. O’Neal along with Skinner represented the team during their media session on Wednesday.

The Longhorns got off to a rocky start this season when they lost their opening match at Long Beach State in four sets. They also shortly thereafter got swept at home when they faced Stanford. However, they have rebounded nicely since then, going 23-2 since their 2-2 start. Their two losses during their 23-2 run were at home to Washington State (1-3) and at Kansas State (0-3). Washington State finished the season ranked #10 in the nation, so no shame in losing to them, but the loss at Kansas State is one that likely cost them a number one seed.

As a team, the Longhorns average 13.45 kills, 12.47 assists, 1.63 service aces, 13.55 digs, and 2.94 blocks on a .281 hitting percentage. Their opponents average 12.15 kills, 11.27 assists, 1.05 service aces, 12.83 digs, and 2.11 blocks per setting on a .181 hitting percentage.

Keys to the match: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is hit more cleanly than Texas. Stanford is hitting .318 season while their opponents hit .192. Stanford on paper is the better hitting team. If that comes through tonight, they’ll win the match.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is come out strong in the first set. They dropped the first set to Arizona State and cannot expect to win three straight sets if they drop the opening set to Texas. They need to come out strong from the jump and find a way to take the opening set. If Stanford takes the opening set, I think they win. If not, it becomes a toss-up.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the battle at the net. Stanford averages 2.71 blocks per set. That’s an area Texas has done better than them at. If Stanford finds a way to win the net battle with Sami Francis and McKenna Vicini doing their thing, I like their odds to pull through.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning in five sets. They did sweep Texas on the road earlier this season and then they also have the home court advantage. Plus, Stanford is undefeated in five setters this season. Smart money is on the Cardinal tonight.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com