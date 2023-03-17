On Friday at 4:30 PM PT on ESPN2 and Varsity Network radio, Stanford women’s basketball (28-5) will welcome Sacred Heart (19-13) to Maples Pavilion for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Stanford comes in as the #1 seed in their Seattle region while Sacred Heart comes in as the #16 seed.

Last time out: Stanford fell to UCLA in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament by a final score of 69-65.

On Sacred Heart: The Pioneers earned the automatic bid from the North East Conference and defeated fellow 16 seed Southern on Wednesday at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 57-47. It is the first NCAA Tournament win in school history by any program, so they’re really enjoying this moment.

The Pioneers are led by freshman point guard Ny’Ceara Pryor, who is averaging 17.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 3.8 steals per game. Pryor is one of the top freshmen point guards in the country, leading the nation in steals. Stanford had nothing but good things to say when asked about her during Thursday’s press conference.

“From what I saw, she was really aggressive,” Stanford freshman point guard Talana Lepolo said of Pryor. “We love some smaller player representation, so that's great. (Laughing.) But I don't really think it matters who the opponent is. I try to bring the same excitement. I definitely am excited to just play and it's nice not having to guard someone larger than you. So there's that as well. But, yeah, I mean, from what I saw yesterday, she was fast, got to the rim, so definitely I think the game plan will just be to beat her to the house.”

“Well, again, I think that she's a terrific player,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer added. “I was very impressed watching her on tape and in person. I think she leads the country in steals, which is just amazing. She's very quick, very talented. She plays really within herself. She picked up a quick foul last night, like within the first five seconds of the game, and she doesn't seem to get flustered. I think it's going to be a great matchup.

“But sometimes you want to have -- like, if I'm a freshman playing against another freshman, I might want to say, you know, okay, I'm not going to let a freshman outplay me. So I hope there's a little motivation from Talana, or maybe Indya, to say, all right, she's great, but this is our house, this is our gym. A little pride.”

The other player scoring in double figures for this Pioneers team is graduate student guard Sajada Bonner, who Is averaging 10.7 points per game. No one else on this team scores in double figures on average, so they really are a team that prides themselves on their defense and their ability to lock down opponents. Holding Southern to 47 points the other night is a prime example of that.

As a team, the Pioneers average 62.7 points per game on 38.3% shooting from the field, 27.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.8% shooting from the foul line. They average 37.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.8 steals, 3.3 blocks, and 15.6 turnovers per game. They’re also averaging a +0.6 rebound margin and a +3.8 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 58.3 points per game on 38.5% shooting from the field, 31.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 65.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is not allow Pryor to have a big game. She’s going to look to get going on both ends of the floor and win the point guard matchup against Lepolo. If Lepolo has a big night and they’re able to contain Pryor, that will really help ensure this game isn’t much of a contest.

“I was really impressed watching them,” VanDerveer said of Sacred Heart. “We kind of had a -- this is the first time we've ever played a play-in game and it feels strange, and it felt really strange coming to the gym last night, watching and knowing you're not going to play.

“In watching them, I really -- I thought we would be playing them, so I've been able to focus on them. And they're a very talented team, I think a very well-coached team. Their point guard is the engine of the train. She is very talented, really quick. But they have great complementary players to her.

“So we know that we have to play well. Any time in the tournament -- that's what it's all about, you have to play well. You have to be ready to play and you've got to come out and get it done.”

“I think it has grown by leaps and bounds,” Lepolo said of her growth on defense. “In high school, it was just get low, bend your knees. But since coming here, I've learned that there's so much more to defense than just bending your knees. Obviously that's important as well. But there's definitely different methods to go about it. I think we -- focusing on defense as much as we do has definitely helped. It's something that we do all throughout practice every day. They say like offense buys tickets, but defense wins championships, and I think that's true.”

The second thing Stanford needs to do is really crash the glass. Stanford has a lot of really good posts like Cameron Brink, Lauren Betts, and Francesca Belibi. If they are able to dominate inside and be the more physical team on the glass by grabbing more rebounds, Stanford should be in a good place.

Finally, Stanford needs to take advantage of the home court advantage. They should have a good crowd showing up at Maples and if they feed off that energy, they should be good.

“I think we have some of the best fans ever,” Stanford sophomore forward Kiki Iriafen said. “They're super encouraging, super loud. I think it will be really fun. This is one of our last guaranteed home games of the season, so I think it will be great energy. It's a 4:30 game, but despite that, I know our fans are going to show up, so it will be fun.”

Prediction: Stanford is at home, it’s a 1 vs. 16 matchup, etc. Stanford is the obvious pick here. The challenging part is figuring out a score. Sacred Heart plays good defense and I could see Pryor making things tough on the Cardinal early on. Just pound for pound, there’s no reason Pryor should be intimidated by Lepolo. And vice versa. So, that matchup is going to be key and if Pryor has the better night, that could make the game a bit closer.

That all said, I’m going to say Stanford wins by 25 points. 80-55. I think they’re aware of Pryor’s abilities and will make sure they take care of business with authority behind the energy of their home crowd.

