Preview: (1) Stanford WBB to face (2) UConn in Final Four

On Friday at 6:30 PM PT on ESPN, #2 Stanford women’s basketball, the top seed in the Spokane region, will take on #5 UConn, the two seed in the Bridgeport region in the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Last time out: Stanford defeated #6 Texas 59-50 in the Spokane regional final.

RECAP: (1) Stanford WBB defeats (2) Texas to advance to Final Four

On UConn: The Huskies are coached by a legend of their own in Geno Auriemma, who is among the most brilliant minds in all of basketball. While not as dominant as in years past, the Huskies are once again in the Final Four and doing so as slight underdogs by being the two seed in their region.

The Huskies are led by senior guard Christyn Williams (14.7 points), sophomore guard Paige Bueckers (14.7 points), freshman guard Azzi Fudd (12.7 points), and freshman guard Caroline Ducharme (10.1 points). The four of them have been fantastic this season and form a really dangerous back court unit. Bueckers is from Hopkins, Minnesota, making the Final Four a homecoming for her. She’ll certainly be playing with a lot of emotion in this game.

As a team, the Huskies average 74.8 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field, 34.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 68.8% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.2 steals, 4.7 blocks, and 13.8 turnovers per game. They also average a +7.3 rebound margin and a +2.4 turnover margin. Their opponents average 54.6 points per game on 35.6% shooting from the field, 28.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is make their threes. UConn is used to holding teams to low shooting numbers from deep. If Stanford is making their threes at a healthy clip, they should be in good shape. Obviously Lexie Hull and Hannah Jump are the top 3-point shooters on this Stanford team, but it’s really going to take a team effort.

Secondly, Cameron Brink needs to stay on the floor and avoid foul trouble. I believe if she stays on the floor and has a big outing, Stanford is almost certain to win. If she’s in foul trouble and not that effective, this one could get really interesting.

Finally, Stanford just needs to get a little bit of something from everybody. Stanford is the deeper team with more weapons. Haley Jones and Cameron Brink are probably the best two players on either side and Stanford just seems to have more players they can rely on in different situations. If Stanford plays as a complete team, I really do think they’re going to come out on top.

Prediction: My women’s bracket got the entire Final Four right with Stanford beating UConn in the Final Four. I’m not going to pick against my bracket now. I think this one will be tight, but Stanford will find a way to advance: 70-64.

