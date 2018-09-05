Help is on the way to deal with that challenge. Team captain Alijah Holder is expected to play versus the Trojans. Holder is one of the top cornerbacks in the conference when healthy, but it has been a struggle for the fifth year player to stay on the field the past two seasons. USC is well aware of what he can do, though.

Missed tackles burned Stanford's defense repeatedly last year in the two games against USC. Blown assignments and breakdowns in technique were critical factors that allowed the Trojans to convert third downs.

Lance Anderson told the defense Monday that there were 20 missed tackles that resulted in about 100 extra yards for San Diego State. The Aztecs finished the game with 263 yards of total offense.

Stanford needs to clean up missed tackles before USC comes to The Farm Saturday. That is a main focus for the defense this week, and head coach David Shaw gave the Cardinal's offensive line a solid grade against the Aztecs despite a low rushing total.

"He is very smart. He knows where to go. It's rare you see a young quarterback in his first football action that you see his eyes go from one place to another place to another place. A lot of guys when No. 1 isn't there they get a little antsy. You see him go here-here-here and get the ball out of his hands. This is what the kid has worked on his entire life to be in the position he's in now."

Shaw : "I saw what I saw in high school, which is a quick release, accurate quarterback. He's a guy who knows how to work the pocket ... saw him get flushed a couple times, take off and run. I always said even during his junior year that he's an underrated athlete. They (Mater Dei) were so good on the offensive line in high school that you didn't see him run a whole lot. When you watch him run around he has quick feet.

Shaw: "Just our history. We go all the way back for years on different things he has done against us, different things we've done against him. What's worked for him and what's worked for us -- sometimes what's worked in one game doesn't work in the other game. Just having a sense of the history of this battle and the progression of this battle and, as much as anything for me, the mutual respect that exists. We know this is a big game. We know this is a big rivalry. But at the same time we respect what they do and I believe they respect what we do."

"There were multiple run plays (against SDSU) when there were nine guys in the picture when the ball is snapped. There is no hole. There are some times when there are two guys in the gap. Those are difficult and you can't put on the offensive line. There were a couple times if we stayed on our guy and we saw something a little bit sooner we may have been able to hit a crease. What they picked up in pass protection that allowed KJ to do what he did, and JJ to do what he did, that was outstanding."

"It's great preparation for this week with all the things USC has given us as far as guys walking up to the 'A gap', coming out of the 'A gaps', blitzing from inside, blitzing from outside -- being able to recognize and transition quickly.

Shaw: "I thought overall ... probably a 'B' to a 'B+' at times. There were a lot of things we didn't prepare them for. A lot of it they (San Diego State) showed on game day. A lot of movement, twists and stunts -- things that we had to pass off and things we never worked on passing off between guard to tackle, guard to center. Those things are difficult to pass off if you're not really sure who is coming and where they're coming from.

"We missed a couple tackles (in the secondary) but for the most part they played well. I thought as a unit we rotated some guys in there and they played well. Give a lot of credit to (cornerback/nickel) Alameen Murphy, who led us in tackles and is a team captain. He's the leader of that group. He stabilized a lot with new guys coming in and communicating different formations. (Safety) Frank Buncom being a senior back there helping direct traffic -- as a unit they played well back there."

"It was good to see (cornerback) Paulson Adebo get some passes deflected and one I thought was going the other way.

"(Nose tackle) Mike Williams was outstanding for his first real extensive play. I think he started off a little slow, kind of getting a feel for it and then he got into a groove. He's a big weight-room strong guy and that strength showed up in the middle of the defense, especially on fourth down.

Shaw: "Bobby (Okereke) was our player of the game. He was outstanding. But I thought our linebacker play ... was at a high level. It was great to see Joey Alfieri out there healthy and explosive and physical. Casey Toohill played a really good game as well. Sean Barton played a great game. Mustafa Branch came in there and played a great game as well. All of our linebackers played well.

San Diego State's offense wasn't able to do much the last three quarters. What were the adjustments the players made on the field and what Coach Anderson did communicating with you guys?

"I believe that most of those yards came on a few big runs on that second drive. I think those were misfits, but other than that I think the linebackers were really fitting the gaps and the linemen were in the holes doing their jobs. Other than that it was mainly just missed tackles. We went over the game summary yesterday and Coach Anderson was discussing how after 20 missed tackles we gave up about 100 yards. If we can eliminate that in this next game we'll be set up for success."

Was there a common denominator for why the missed tackles were happening and the gap misfits? Was it just game one problems, in your opinion, or specific technique issues?

"I think it was game one stuff. Getting the young guys in there and getting the jitters out and the kinks. Coach Shaw was talking about yesterday that you make your biggest improvement from game one to game two and I think that's going to be a big improvement. Guys are really focusing on that this week in practice. I know we were discussing it yesterday before we started. I think we're going to make some big progress in that category."

What's it like practicing right now without class? Is it more time for football or more distraction?

"It's a little bit of both. I know a lot of guys who are really taking advantage of this. Coach (Shannon) Turley and Coach Shaw are really stressing to treat this like you're a pro football player right now, because that's what we are. We're 24/7 football. We get a couple hours off during the day and guys will eat lunch or come in to get treatment. I like to come in, I like to roll out and get in the tubs before practice to get the body going. I know a lot of other guys who do that, too. "Right now without school is really advantageous for us because other schools are in session right now. We really have an opportunity to get into our film, our books and learn the defense. Learn the offense and what they're going to do. Take advantage of that."

What are the priorities for stopping the USC offense?

"We have to stop the run. I think that's one of the most important things as the defensive line. Everyone has to be in their gap doing their job. We're playing in front of a really, really good linebacker group right now. I'm really excited to see what they do this week as well."

When you look at what USC did last year against Stanford with their run game, what stands out as areas you want to improve?

"Missed tackles. Just misfits here and there. We have to trust the guy next to you is going to do his job. That was something that happened last year and every now and then a guy would be out of his gap and they'd exploit that. I think this year we have a really good unit. I think guys trust one another. I know I trust the linebackers behind me. i trust the other two D-linemen who are going to be in with me. I think that everyone doing their job, staying in their gap, fill the gaps really well and make some plays."

There isn't a headliner in the sense that there's a Harrison Phillips or a Solomon Thomas in the group at this point. Have you guys taken it as a point of pride to do this as a group this year as opposed to having one exceptional player?

"I think so. Everyone on the D-line ... has all been coached by Coach (Diron) Reynolds their whole career with the exception of me my fall of freshman year with Coach Hart. We all -- at least our first three -- have a good understanding of what Coach Reynolds is trying to get us to do up front with technique, doing our job and taking advantage of opportunities. As a unit I think we're really setting ourselves up for success, just to take it upon ourselves as a group rather than that one individual to make plays. It's really just doing your job, keeping your gap filled and making the plays when they come to you."

How did freshman defensive end Thomas Booker play?

"He played well for his first game. He played nine to 10 snaps. It was definitely his first game. He has some technique stuff he needs to work on. We'll get that in practice. He played really well for his first game. i was proud to see what he did."

Coach Reynolds said during camp that for you he wanted you to finish plays and show up in the stat sheet. He said linebackers love playing behind you because you consistently do your job taking on blockers. How do you interpret that goal he set for you and how are you going about doing it?

"I think one of the biggest things I had to work on this offseason is my strength. Really just being able to drive my guy back more, be more disruptive in the backfield rather than just hitting, staying on the line of scrimmage and filling my gap. I think I did progress in that category. I think being able to get off blocks ... and make the play -- 'Shoot the gap', as Coach Reynolds likes to call it -- I think that's really going to help this season."

Who is your most common practice opponent and how have those battles gone?

"I really like going against Brandon Fanaika. He has been working with us a lot. I go against him in one-on-ones all the time. He is a really good offensive lineman. He's strong, knows how to bring his feet, he's good with his hands on pass pro as well. I like going against him. I think we split a good amount of the reps. I think we're getting better with each other. "And then Walker Little as well when we go against the No. 1 offense. He's gotten a lot better since last year, too."

Where has he improved the most?

"I think his run game. He's always been good against the pass, but he definitely has gotten a lot stronger in the run."

How do you work with Bobby Okereke so he knows where to make plays?

"Like I've been saying, just being in our gaps. So, if we're looking here in the 'B gap' and we all want to go to the 'C gap' that makes it foggy for him because he doesn't know where to shoot. We know if we stay here he's going to come up and fill that gap really fast. He's shooting that gap really well right now. It's making it easier for us so we don't have to strain too much on double teams."