And yet, Stanford struggled to distance itself from the Aggies, and the rough first quarter from Costello was not a good start to an opportunity to have a "fix it" day on offense before the trip to Autzen next week. He threw two interceptions and finished the game 17-of-30 for 214 yards and two touchdowns. Costello was better in the second and third quarter, but he still struggled with several high passes and some iffy footwork. But throwing the ball up to JJ Arcega-Whiteside glosses over a lot of rough spots.

Davis could have scored more points in this game but head coach Dan Hawkins opted for going for it on fourth down rather than kick several field goals. That approach to the game highlighted how unbalanced this matchup really was: Hawkins knew there was no point treating this like a typical game that he could win with a normal game plan.

Prior to that play against Stanford's third string defense, and several freshmen making use of the new redshirt rule, the only score by the Aggies was a field goal on a short field after KJ Costello's first of two first-quarter interceptions.

The Cardinal were never in danger of losing the game and the only Aggies touchdown came on a fluky, Hail Mary throw on the final play of the game that was deflected into the hands of CJ Spencer.

Stanford's offense struggled to find a rhythm against UC Davis in a 30-10 win Saturday afternoon. Even after taking into account that Stanford was without Bryce Love -- one of the best players in the country -- the offense's spotty play through three games raises the question of when the unit will click together.

Kaden Smith gained 68 yards on six catches and is showing why it's probably a good idea for Stanford fans to enjoy him in cardinal and white this season. They probably will have to follow him on an NFL team next year.

Stanford's run game gained 4.8 yards per rush once you take out sack yardage. Trevor Speights had a solid outing with 11 carries for 87 yards. He finished several runs with the power Stanford has come to expect from the third-year player from Texas.

Alameen Murphy was gifted an interception on a miscommunication between the UC Davis quarterback and wide receiver. The one by Thomas Booker with the help of Casey Toohill was more difficult and timely given the position on the field.

It was not a perfect performance, but the stats reflect the reality that Stanford's defense has much better players than Davis so even an average game should lead to good results.

On the flip side, the defense continued its positive start to the season and was on track to give up only 16 points combined in the first three games before the final play of the game.

Stanford had 10 penalties in the game -- most were on the offense and for the second straight week there were multiple holding penalties. After one holding penalty by Fanaika erased a big run by Speights you could see A.T. Hall looking frustrated on the field.

But the troubles with the line go beyond one position or player. Costello said after the game he's hoping that fifth-year center Jesse Burkett brings some energy now that he's back from injury. Costello also pointed to Nate Herbig as someone he wanted to see more from.

Devery Hamilton came out of the game due to injury in the first quarter and Brandon Fanaika played left guard until the fourth quarter. After the game, Shaw said they need better play from left guard and for someone to grab that job. Losing Foster Sarell from that competition definitely hurts and the Cardinal need Hamilton or Fanaika to step up.

But several positive runs were negated by holding penalties, and those calls were not disputed by head coach David Shaw after the game. It's clear that Stanford's offensive line still has a lot of work to do to come together.

After three games Stanford in now averaging second and 10 as yardage to gain. The Cardinal were 3-of-14 on third downs and each game have had fewer plays than the opponent (77-66 vs Davis).

Stanford is 3-0 to start the season and there are some questions to answer that maybe some fans and reporters didn't expect, and there are some positives that have been unexpected as well. Can Stanford put it all together on the road starting next week at Oregon? That's tough to do but the next two weeks at Oregon and at Notre Dame will go a long way toward determining the ceiling of this season.

Stanford did not get a sack but held back from bringing as much pressure as they did against USC. The Cardinal couldn't get much pressure, certainly not quickly, with three or four players up front. That's potentially worrisome for the game at Oregon against mobile quarterback Justin Herbert.

Toohill also had two pass breakups and blocked a field goal. He has found a variety of ways to stuff the stat sheet through three games.

Davis resorted to a quick, short passing game and there was no doubt their top target was Keelan Doss, a talented receiver who could play in the Pac-12. Doss was targeted 25 times and caught 13 passes for 106 yards. The longest was an impressive 22 yard leaping catch on a fourth and 17.

Opening statement: "First of all, congratulations to our team. Wasn't perfect but we played well, and I told the guys downstairs we're not going to act like we lost because we didn't win by as much as we wanted to. We're going to act like we won and be pleased that we did enough to win the football game and recognize we have some room to grow, which is great. Just being three games into the year, we are where we wanted to be record-wise.Some areas we're doing really well, some areas we need to improve, and, for us, I think we're still playing really good defense.

Couple of unfortunate turnovers that put our defense in a tough spot, and our guys came out and played great. So proud of those guys and Coach Anderson and his staff and all the guys, the seniority we have over there, the maturity we have over there. Put 'em in some tough spots, and they kept them out of the end zone in the first half.

Offensively I think we're doing some really good things and we're missing some opportunities. K.J. has played so well and still made some great throws today, but at the same time forced a couple, got a couple of turnovers. He did rebound and came back and played well after that.I thought we were running the ball better this game, and it's not about the opponent; it's about us. It's about us doing our jobs and staying on blocks. When we stayed on blocks, hey, we got our runners through the crease. When we didn't, we had some tough runs.

I thought Trevor Speights ran the ball really well in particular and got some creases, and you see his speed and power, but still sloppy with our hands, got a couple holding calls. They're not bad calls, they're good calls. We had bad feet and bad hands, and we dragged guys down. We earned those penalties, and at the same time saw some things out there that were encouraging.

Q. Coach, overall what did you see from UCD today?

SHAW: I talked to Coach Hawkins beginning of the game. He's got these guys playing hard, they play fast. We knew they weren't going to come in and be afraid and be scared of us for anything.They manned up our receivers outside and loaded the box and then mixed up the coverages and brought some corner blitz and tried to change the fronts here and there.

So their staff really prepared those guys and those guys went out there and played really well. Made enough plays to get the lead, but they kept playing and kept fighting back, and toward the end of the game, I don't fault anybody for playing.There is a second left, hey, let's keep playing, no problem with that at all.

Our guys made some plays and didn't make a couple of plays and Treyjohn Butler made a heck of a play knocking that ball out, it just happened to go in somebody else's hands. Those things happen. As my mother says, it's a funny-shaped football. So sometimes the bounce goes for you and sometimes it doesn't. All in all, UC Davis, they played really hard in all three phases.

Q. Coach you got Jesse Burkett back today, you had about 137 yards rushing. Were you satisfied with your offensive line's push today, and how do you think they stand going into the Oregon game?

SHAW: We are still growing. We're still growing. We still have flashes of being really good and some flashes of not being really good, which is consistency, which I think in spots we were better today.I thought Jesse played well from what we understand, from the sideline. He did a great job making some calls that were some difficult looks.

There's still too many times where we got beat in pass pro, too many times where we had a crease and the guy fell off the block and made a play. About three times today when the ball got snapped, we had a place to run the ball, and by the time the runner got there, the place to run disappeared.That's about strain, that's about great foot work, that's about great hand placement.

It's not just the offensive line, it's receiver play. We missed a couple of blocks. Tight end play, we missed a couple of blocks. Tight end positions have been blocking so well. We missed a couple today that hurt us.

Q. Have you noticed any frustration among the offensive linemen as they are ... having to manage the fact that it's a growing process three games in?

SHAW: Yeah, it's a combination of things. It's a growing process, and I would love for somebody to win the left guard spot. Hasn't been won yet. Now if it happens by injury, then it happens by injury, but we're going to rotate guys there if everybody is healthy, so I don't think we played well enough there, pass pro or runs. It's a combination of the group growing together, and at the same time playing against teams that are dedicated to making it difficult for us up front.

Q. Coach, Keelan Doss had 13 catches, 106 yards. What were your impressions of him, and how do you think your team defended him?

SHAW: That's the hard part. I thought we played really well against him. This guy is really good. He's fast, he's long, tracks the deep ball really well. That was potentially a 200-yard receiving game if our guys don't make the plays that they did make on him. He's a good football player, and he's going to play well at the next level.

Q. Update on Devery? He came out at one point in the game. Was that substitution or was he okay?

SHAW: He got banged up, but I don't have an update for you.

Q. Compared to the last couple of weeks how much of the unscouted looks and exotic stuff did UC Davis throw at you guys?

SHAW: There were a few. Few things they hadn't done on film. I told our guys we earned that. The way we run the ball, we're different than a lot of people. We're going to get some looks every single week. We have to go back and diagram and make sure we're on the same page and get out there and try to be efficient and run the football and be efficient in our passing pro.

Q. K.J. has been so good pretty much every since he took over the starting position, but when he has a first quarter like that, what was the conversation with him on the sideline and what did you see from him afterwards?

SHAW: I never worry about him. He's unshakeable. He missed a couple of throws, made a couple of bad decisions and he comes back, and he's bouncing on his toes and he says, "Okay, Coach, what did you want to call next?" Coach Tavita does a great job with him, talking through looks, talking through decision making, we prep him for the next series, and after the first quarter I think he settled down and did a good job.

Q. Coach, is there anyone on defense who stood out to you today? Last week it was pretty much the starting 11. Is it the same this week?

SHAW: It's pretty close. Once again you give up 100 yards receiving to a really, really good receiver and say at the same time your corners played well. They made some great plays. The quarterback made some great throws too, laced it between a couple guys, but I thought Paulson played well again, Alijah played well again. I think our safety play has been outstanding as well. Love where your linebackers are, making plays and getting everybody lined up. You know, a fly sweep team, a lot of motions, a lot of adjustments, some unbalanced, there were a lot of looks our guys had to get adjusted to, and for the most part the entire day they did well.