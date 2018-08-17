For the second time this training camp head coach David Shaw shared with reporters that he had to caution players against being too physical on days that aren't full contact. Stanford has a lengthy list of injured players, many of whom don't appear serious but at a certain point it starts to affect the team's ability to prepare for the season. The team is "close in some areas and not as close in other areas" to where Shaw wants it to be at this point in camp. "I think we’re still trying to find that balance between how hard we push each other and when we go overboard. I don’t mind having to pull the team back sometimes. We’re right about where a lot of teams are in training camp. We’re kind of tired of each other.” Subscribers can read full quotes from Shaw and defensive backs coach Duane Akina on The Farm Report forum. Several players are back in action after being held out due to injury. Left guard Brandon Fanaika participated for the first time in training camp and the fifth year senior will have every opportunity to keep his job, Shaw said. Nick Wilson (R-Jr.), Devery Hamilton (R-So.) and Foster Sarell (So.) have each taken reps at left guard in Fanaika's place, although Wilson has also fought an injury during camp. Shaw described Fanaika's return as "muddying" the water there. Left guard is by far the most uncertain of the two openings on the line. Drew Dalman appears to have surged ahead in the contest at center to be the long-term substitute for Jesse Burkett, who may miss games this season due to a knee injury. As soon as Burkett -- a two-year starter and NFL prospect -- is healthy enough to play he will take his spot back. But who will line up to the left of center is a legitimate competition without a clear leader. Stanford has shuffled its line several games into each of the past two seasons. There may not be scientific proof that it held back the group's performance and slowed their development, but it's a widely held belief the sooner a starting five is set and starts working together the better.

Akina on the progress of the DBs

It's never reason to celebrate when a position group loses starters such as Justin Reid (Houston Texans) and Quenton Meeks (Jacksonville Jaguars) to the NFL, but there is a way for the remaining players to make it a positive motivator. “I’m pleased," Akina said of the group's development in camp. "You get nervous sometimes when you lose two great players like (Quenton) Meeks and (Justin) Reid. And then there are times that because of that guys see that there are great opportunities out there and they train and the competition is good. I’m really excited where we’re at right now. I think we have a chance.” For the unit to be great, Alijah Holder needs to play the full season. Staying healthy has been a challenge for the fifth year senior but when he's on the field he is one of the best in the conference, and maybe the country. He was held out of practice Thursday for a rest day as the coaches cautiously toe the line between effective preparation and getting him to 100 percent. It's likely that redshirt freshman Paulson Adebo will start at the other cornerback spot. He showed up to The Farm last year facing high expectations and managed to exceed them in practices throughout his redshirt year. “We’re said it from day one to get used to the name," Akina said. "If he continues to work like he is, because he’s got some outstanding skills, now to get to that next level is work habits and the mental side of the game. He’s checking all the boxes right now. I’m excited to see him play." Akina praised the development of safeties Malik Antoine, Frank Buncom and Ben Edwards. Antoine and Buncom each started their careers at cornerback; Buncom made the sometimes rough transition last season. The "reps have mattered" for them, Akina said when describing the trio's progress from last season. They're no longer thinking and are simply playing, which gives their considerable athleticism a better chance to impact the game. The unit is glued together by team captain Alameen Murphy, who can help the team at corner, safety and nickel. He is probably the leader to get most of the nickel snaps and will spell Adebo and Holder at corner. His on-field performance is almost a bonus to the other impressive work he does for the team. “Alameen is a quiet leader," Akina said. "The first thing when they come in as freshman I talk about gaining the respect of the locker room. That’s job No. 1 as a freshman. You do that by first and foremost being a good teammate -- be on time, be unselfish, being respectful. “The next step is to be mentally and physically tough. He’s a really tough, physical player in the run game. That’s what these guys want to see is physical and mental toughness. He’s someone who has gained the respect of the locker room because of those traits. “He has words of wisdom. When he talks they listen. It’s really interesting because he’s quiet but when he stands up to say something, everyone knows this is important. He grabs the room -- the DBs, the defense and this football team. When he stands up he has the respect of this whole football team because of who he is and his toughness.”

