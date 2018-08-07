How is your fullback situation?



"It's good right now, bordering on pretty exciting. Reagan Williams, we weren't sure he was going to be completely healthy at the start of camp and he is 100 percent. He is doing what he does, which is try to uproot people out of the hole. Houston Heimuli has come on and been really good for us. We have multiple young guys but the big thing is we look like we have some big players at the top and some depth."

Can you handicap the left guard position right now and what stands out about each of the guys competing there?

"I'll say right now that there is no real clear leader. Brandon Fanaika is still trying to come back and not quite back, yet. He's a fifth year senior and I'm going to give him every opportunity to compete once he's completely healthy. I can't really say who is ahead there, but we've had multiple guys getting reps there. We're going to keep rolling them at least for the next week before we really set a priority."

Has Devery Hamilton been in there?

"Devery has been rotating in there, too, yes.

"Is Foster Sarell only a tackle?"

Yeah, Foster Sarell is doing really well right now. Unlike what we did in the spring when we tried to put him in a bunch of different places, which I think is great for him in the long run. We're leaving him at tackle right now. He's doing a little of left tackle and a little of right tackle and looking really good. He's quick, he's explosive, he's bending better. This is the best he has looked since he has been a college football player. We're very excited about where he is."

How is Davis Mills doing?

"We're being very cautious with him. He's doing really well recovery wise. He's kind of doing full go and then day off full go. We're kind of taking caring of him, getting him back. When he's full go he reminds us of why we thought he was the best quarterback in the nation."

Do you anticipate him being the No. 2 this season?

"I anticipate him being ready to play. We'll see how all that stuff shakes out."

You've talked about an emphasis on finishing. How does that manifest in practice this camp?

"It's a standard for us to talk about around here. I told the team I don't hold them responsible for anything that happened last year, whether they were there or not. I don't hold them responsible for themselves last year. What I hold them responsible is the lesson learned. We don't lose close games and we lost four by three points or less last year. When we get toward the end of practice and guys are tired, you hear the older guys talk about finishing practice on a high note -- still being physical and running fast. We can't tail off at the end because we can't tail off at the end of football games. We got to go full speed the entire practice."