Post-Practice Q&A Shaw and TE coach Morgan Turner
Stanford held its second full padded practice of training camp and Cardinal Sports Report has updates from head coach David Shaw and tight ends coach Morgan Turner.
David Shaw
How is your fullback situation?
"It's good right now, bordering on pretty exciting. Reagan Williams, we weren't sure he was going to be completely healthy at the start of camp and he is 100 percent. He is doing what he does, which is try to uproot people out of the hole. Houston Heimuli has come on and been really good for us. We have multiple young guys but the big thing is we look like we have some big players at the top and some depth."
Can you handicap the left guard position right now and what stands out about each of the guys competing there?
"I'll say right now that there is no real clear leader. Brandon Fanaika is still trying to come back and not quite back, yet. He's a fifth year senior and I'm going to give him every opportunity to compete once he's completely healthy. I can't really say who is ahead there, but we've had multiple guys getting reps there. We're going to keep rolling them at least for the next week before we really set a priority."
Has Devery Hamilton been in there?
"Devery has been rotating in there, too, yes.
"Is Foster Sarell only a tackle?"
Yeah, Foster Sarell is doing really well right now. Unlike what we did in the spring when we tried to put him in a bunch of different places, which I think is great for him in the long run. We're leaving him at tackle right now. He's doing a little of left tackle and a little of right tackle and looking really good. He's quick, he's explosive, he's bending better. This is the best he has looked since he has been a college football player. We're very excited about where he is."
How is Davis Mills doing?
"We're being very cautious with him. He's doing really well recovery wise. He's kind of doing full go and then day off full go. We're kind of taking caring of him, getting him back. When he's full go he reminds us of why we thought he was the best quarterback in the nation."
Do you anticipate him being the No. 2 this season?
"I anticipate him being ready to play. We'll see how all that stuff shakes out."
You've talked about an emphasis on finishing. How does that manifest in practice this camp?
"It's a standard for us to talk about around here. I told the team I don't hold them responsible for anything that happened last year, whether they were there or not. I don't hold them responsible for themselves last year. What I hold them responsible is the lesson learned. We don't lose close games and we lost four by three points or less last year. When we get toward the end of practice and guys are tired, you hear the older guys talk about finishing practice on a high note -- still being physical and running fast. We can't tail off at the end because we can't tail off at the end of football games. We got to go full speed the entire practice."
Morgan Turner
Shannon Turley first named Colby Parkinson as a player who made a lot of physical development this offseason. What has Colby done this offseason and how has he looked in the first few practices?
"He has gotten bigger and probably gotten faster. He has that quickness and he added strength. It has been impressive what he has done to really dedicate himself."
Kaden Smith was probably a strong candidate for most improved on the team last season. Looking back on film, what did you from him last season and how far has he come this offseason?
"He was still coming back from ACL and it takes a while to fully recover and once you saw that and getting the offense down, his confidence just skyrocketed. You saw his ability to go up and make those tough plays. Once he knew where to be and when to be there, he took over from there."
What does the next step look like for Kaden?
"Being a dominant player at the line of scrimmage -- learn the proper footwork, know the techniques inside and out and be able to direct things and be a leader."
Where is Scooter Harrington in his development as a force on the line?
"Him and Tucker (Fisk) they're battling right now. They're battling to see who is better at a certain play. They're trying to figure out where they're at. They're both doing a great job at the line of scrimmage and I trust both of them as pass catchers. It's fun to see them both out there working together."
Tucker had bad luck last year with injuries. What has he started to show now that he's healthy for a long period of time?
"The physical tools are there. He can do anything we ask at the line of scrimmage. He is a hard guy to bring down. If you go back and watch his high school tape. Now it's getting comfortable in the offense and be able to play fast without thinking through everything."
With the walk-ons, how does Taeveon Le look?
"He is jumping in there and trying to soak everything up and it's a lot. We're lucky that we have good numbers right now so he hasn't had to get thrown into the fire too much. He's learning slowly."
As he's learning has he been able to show the athleticism that served him so well in high school?
"At times it flashes. It flashes when you see him running around and not thinking."
How does Kyle McCombs look?
"He's doing well. He missed spring, so he's shaking some rust off now, but he has been doing a nice job."
When you think of what this group can be this season, what is your general take right now?
"I'm really excited for what they can do. I think they can cover a lot of different roles and play in a lot of spots. I think they're at the point where mentally they can handle all of that to be all over the field."