The good news for head coach David Shaw is that JJ Arcega-Whiteside is back, and that means a lot. The breakdown of PFF grades begins with one of the best receivers to play at Stanford.

Stanford has been hit hard by injuries this season and, not for the first time in recent years, the situation got worse against UCLA. Dylan Jackson, Alameen Murphy and Andrew Pryts were all injured and will miss Big Game.

The Cardinal's 49-42 win at the Rose Bowl was more dramatic than most fans hoped against the then 3-8 Bruins. But it was a win against a team playing with greater confidence than their record and the performance showed some promise for the future of several young Cardinal.

Arcega-Whiteside missed a game due to an ankle injury and in his first game back didn't skip a beat demoralizing defensive backs. He caught three touchdown passes and showed his physicality, trap-like hands (outside of one play, but no one is perfect) and route running.

His position coach, Bobby Kennedy, called him a once in a generation talent after a practice this week. That's lofty praise, but he did tie James Lofton's 41-year-old mark of 14 touchdowns in a season and has 28 for his career. Cal has a formidable defense but it's tough to imagine Arcega-Whiteside won't add to that total Saturday.

It's best to assume that Arcega-Whiteside will be in the NFL next year. If that happens, Stanford will need to replace its top two wide receivers. Trent Irwin and Arcega-Whiteside will be making money playing this game for a few years after college.

The two players expected to step up into greater roles next season were the second and third-best graded players from Saturday: Osiris St. Brown and Michael Wilson.

Their performance against UCLA was not a one-off of first-year players getting some nice highlights against a bad defense. Wilson and St. Brown have made plays scattered throughout the season. What happened Saturday reinforced what should be known at this point: St. Brown can stretch defenses and Wilson is a physical, sure-handed player who can pick up yards after the catch.

The third young receiver, Simi Fehoko, had a rough grade largely caused by two plays. He couldn't catch a jump ball in the end zone at the end of the first half. Arcega-Whiteside also had a drop he'd really like back. (KJ Costello looked like he was playing a carnival game of throw after throw launched into the air.)

Fehoko also committed an offensive pass interference. But if he doesn't then the underthrown pass is probably intercepted. That penalty pushed Stanford back from the UCLA 29 to the 44. The next pass was dropped by Colby Parkinson, who did not have a strong day with his hands and he needs to develop more consistency finishing catches through contact. Facing third and 25 Shaw called a safe run play to punt. UCLA took the lead on the next drive.

Costello had another good day overall with big numbers (five touchdowns), but for the fourth time this year his start to the game left a lot to be desired. His interception appeared to be a misunderstanding of the route or a badly underthrown pass to Arcega-Whiteside down the sideline. He should have had another interception when he made the terrible decision to throw into the middle of the field while off balance and hopping into the air. It should have been his third first half with two interceptions.

The touchdown pass to Irwin was a play that showed how quirky this game can be and provides another perspective on "execution".

Kennedy joked this week that the spacing of the two routes was not ideal. That's probably on Arcega-Whiteside, who unintentionally "blocked" for Irwin downfield. But that pass doesn't happen if Cameron Scarlett doesn't stonewall a blitzing defender. That pass block was a work of art. But that play doesn't get called if Scarlett doesn't drop a pass that hit both hands on the previous play. The play before that Parkinson dropped an easy pass. In other words, the touchdown drive went exactly as planned.

When Stanford lined up for the first third and one it faced in the game a graphic flashed on the screen: Stanford was 15 of 26 on third downs of two yards or less. That put them in last place in the conference. It's a remarkable reversal from the norm of most of the Shaw and Jim Harbaugh eras.

Shaw said this week that Costello had the option to run or pass on that down. He went with the pass based on the defense. All three routes were fades that asked the receiver to go about five yards and turn around. Much like that third-down conversion stat, it was an incredible sight. Stanford's big athletes make the fade appealing because an on-target throw can result in a catch or defensive penalty. It was an inaccurate throw that sailed over Arcega-Whiteside's head.

Passing on third and one isn't unusual. It's the opposite, actually, for a lot of college teams and in the NFL. But the call made no attempt to create an advantage for the offense other than throw the ball up to tall people.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter and Stanford faced third and one up 49-42. Bryce Love had two good carries to set up the third down. The Cardinal lined up to try to power straight ahead for the final yard. The Bruins stopped it for no gain and called a timeout with 3:42 left in the game.

Those two plays, and their results, are good examples of Stanford's struggle with offensive identity and execution this season. It's something that will need to be solved in the offseason.