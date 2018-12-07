Cal PFF Grades: Paulson Adebo rises to stardom
Stanford's ninth straight win over Cal capped a regular season that did not meet preseason expectations but ended on a three-game win streak. The 23-13 win featured several standout individual performances and many of the main themes from games this season remained.
|Overall
|Pass O
|Pass Block
|Run O
|Run Block
|
JJAW
|
84.2 (48)
|
80.2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
86
|
Fanaika
|
75.4 (53)
|
N/A
|
85.3
|
N/A
|
74
|
Scarlett
|
67.9 (19)
|
89.6
|
78.6
|
59.1
|
60
|
Irwin
|
67.1 (9)
|
66
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60.1
|
Little
|
66.9 (65)
|
N/A
|
88
|
N/A
|
56.9
|
Williams
|
63.6 (5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
64.6
|
Costello
|
61 (65)
|
58.6
|
N/A
|
63.1
|
60
|
Heimuli
|
60 (1)
|
N/A
|
72.5
|
N/A
|
N?A
|
Sarell
|
60 (3)
|
N/A
|
65.3
|
N/A
|
59.7
|
Burkett
|
59.3 (65)
|
N/A
|
79.3
|
N/A
|
54.5
|
Hall
|
59.2 (65)
|
N/A
|
54.6
|
N/A
|
65.2
|
Powell
|
58.8 (18)
|
N/A
|
52.5
|
N/
|
58.6
|
Hamilton
|
58.8 (8)
|
N/A
|
70.6
|
N/A
|
58.1
|
Maddox
|
58.7 (2)
|
60
|
N/A
|
59.4
|
N/A
|
Love
|
57.7 (39)
|
71.9
|
77.2
|
56
|
59.7
|
Herbig
|
57.7 (57)
|
N/A
|
66.9
|
N/A
|
59.6
|
St. Brown
|
56.1 (17)
|
55.7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60.3
|
Fehoko
|
54.6 (9)
|
55.3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60.1
|
Parkinson
|
54.6 (42)
|
50.3
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
71.1
|
Wilson
|
52.9 (35)
|
52.9
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60.2
|
Wedington
|
51.5 (23)
|
54.7
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
41.4
|
Harrington
|
50.4 (25)
|
51.4
|
64.5
|
N/A
|
54.6
|
Speights
|
47.5 (8)
|
29.7
|
53.9
|
57.6
|
N/A
|
Fisk
|
41.2 (34)
|
59.6
|
70.3
|
N/A
|
49.6
What's left to say about JJ Arcega-Whiteside? His ability to beat defenders in a variety of ways is a skill set that will make an NFL offensive coordinator thrilled starting next year. (He hasn't declared his intention to leave Stanford, but it's likely.)
The one development to point out regarding Arcega-Whiteside and the passing game is the decline in effectiveness of the jump ball fade in the end zone relative to early in the season.
Just like in basketball smaller defenders counter guarding bigger posts by fronting them. In the past couple games that's resulted in some inaccurate passes by KJ Costello, because, like a point guard, it's tougher to hit the target when you're throwing over someone but within reach of the receiver. But don't expect Stanford to away from that play next season with wide receiver Simi Fehoko and Colby Parkinson on the roster.
Speaking of Costello, he avoided the bad throws/decisions of the UCLA game and protected the ball against a much better defense. He also ran for two first downs, which is something sorely missed from the position in this offense. Yes, first and foremost a quarterback needs to make plays with his arm. But mobility is becoming less of an option and more of a requirement in the college game.
Costello also wasn't helped by a couple drops. There were two that frustrated him on the Cardinal's first drive of the third quarter. Parkinson and Michael Wilson each had passes go off their hands that would have resulted in first downs. Parkinson's No. 1 priority for the offseason has to be developing more consistency catching the ball. Kaden Smith managed to make a leap last year in that department.
Costello also should have had a touchdown to Osiris St. Brown on the second drive of the third quarter. It was the same play-action that has consistently gotten St. Brown behind the defense. He was once again clear of the coverage but Costello was sacked. The defender belonged to A.T. Hall, who starting in the second quarter had a rough game.
For the most part this season Hall has been a good pass blocker. He rated an 85 and 86 in that category against Washington State and Washington, respectively. But with the peaks there are valleys that dip low. He had two penalties (his third game with at least two) and several times his man won the snap decisively.
At the other tackle position Stanford fans should enjoy Walker Little's level of play. His run blocking grade is consistently Ok, but his pass blocking since Notre Dame has been fantastic. His lowest rating since South Bend is 76.2 at UCLA. He's had three games of at least 88 in pass blocking.
Brandon Fanaika had his best grade of the season and his block sprung Cameron Scarlett on his screen. Fanaika's past three games have been his best stretch of the season. Like last year he's ending the season on a high note and has cut down on the whiffs he suffered in pass protection.
Stanford's success in the screen game is worth noting because there were times this season that it looked like the Cardinal never practice the play. Scarlett scored from 46 yards out on a well-executed play that saw Nate Herbig hustling downfield and Arcega-Whiteside sprinting across the field to block the final defender. It was a great team effort that involved each position group on the field doing their jobs.
About the sequence at the end of the second quarter. Stanford started the drive with 1:22 left on the clock and all three timeouts. The first two plays of the drive were incomplete passes and then Costello hit Arcega-Whiteside for 15 yards. The Cardinal hustled to the line and got a play off after only about six seconds ticked away.
The next play was a screen to Trevor Speights and he was taken down for an eight-yard gain at 51 seconds left in the half. That call is understandable when a coach can use one of three timeouts afterward. But none was called and the next snap was with 27 seconds remaining, so 14 seconds were lost. Another way to look at it is that's two plays lost.
Head coach David Shaw's time management has been questionable at times and that was another example.
|Overall
|Run Def.
|Tackling
|Pass Rush
|Coverage
|
Adebo
|
92.3 (73)
|
63.8
|
45.6
|
60
|
92.7
|
Okereke
|
84.6 (74)
|
83.9
|
72.5
|
73.3
|
76.3
|
Barton
|
74.5 (74)
|
75.2
|
61.1
|
59.2
|
70.6
|
Reid
|
74.1 (65)
|
65.1
|
80.3
|
75.9
|
63.2
|
Holder
|
71.2 (34)
|
67.6
|
78.8
|
N/A
|
69.6
|
M. Williams
|
68.8 (32)
|
63.9
|
70. 2
|
69.6
|
N/A
|
J. Fox
|
68.8 (50)
|
73.3
|
79.9
|
57.3
|
64.7
|
Butler
|
67.2 (1)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
60
|
Schaffer
|
66.4 (13)
|
68.2
|
39.7
|
57.1
|
N/A
|
Williamson
|
65.8 (50)
|
62.3
|
79.6
|
59.5
|
65.7
|
Head
|
65.7 (2)
|
63.3
|
73.2
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swann
|
64.4 (49)
|
67.5
|
69.7
|
57.4
|
60
|
Alfieri
|
64.3 (18)
|
64.4
|
74.8
|
58.3
|
62.1
|
Antoine
|
62.4 (74)
|
72.6
|
84.6
|
N/A
|
59
|
Buncom
|
61.3 (72)
|
55.3
|
31.4
|
60
|
62.9
|
Wade-Perry
|
59.7 (20)
|
57.1
|
N/A
|
62.2
|
N/A
|
Eboh
|
59.5 (38)
|
65.2
|
82.9
|
N/A
|
57.9
|
Booker
|
57.7 (48)
|
59.1
|
75
|
62.9
|
60
|
Kaufusi
|
57.7 (10)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
56.6
|
60
|
Trinh
|
57.6 (3)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
57.6
|
N/A
|
A. Fox
|
55.5 (14)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
55.4
|
N/A
Former Stanford linebacker AJ Tarpley tweeted earlier this season that Stanford fans should enjoy watching Paulson Adebo play because he may not be in college for much longer. Adebo ended his first regular season with his best performance and one of the best by a defensive back in recent years.
Adebo's first interception is one of greatest catches anyone will see. Compliments from current and former players flooded Twitter after the game and one constant was the praise of Adebo's work ethic. No one gets to practice before Trent Irwin, but Adebo often outstays everyone. My favorite memory of this is after one practice last year during his redshirt season. Adebo was literally the last person on the field and he was kicking the ball high into the air. He'd drop to his knees, get up and sprint after the ball as if he was a punt returner.
Adebo has a combination of work ethic and skill that few possess. He and his family greatly value education, but next season may be the last he's on The Farm if he continues to raise the level of his game.
Stanford's inside linebacker corps was a thin red line on the field at Cal. Bobby Okereke and Sean Barton played every snap because no other experienced player was available at the position.
It was Okereke's top rated game of the season and he was out to inflict punishment. According to PFF he recorded nine "stops", which are tackles that count as a "loss" for the offense. Barton's grade was his second best of the season and overall this year he was rated as one of the best tacklers on the team. He had seven missed tackles total.
Stanford got everything they could have hoped for from Okereke and Barton.
Stanford's safety play has been under scrutiny all season and there was a sequence in the second quarter that showed why. Frank Buncom has improved in run defense since transitioning from cornerback, but there are still times the angles he takes to the ball carrier leave a lot to be desired. He was forced to dive at Patrick Laird during the Cal running back's 62-yard run because he underestimated Laird's sped.
On third and goal defensive coordinator called a zone coverage but Buncom appeared confused before the snap. He was late to cover his man and it should have been a touchdown if Chase Garbers' pass was on target.
Thomas Schaffer played as many snaps against Cal as the rest of the games this season combined. Stanford wanted size on the line because of the absence of Dylan Jackson and Cal's strength as a run team. Schaffer lined up several times with three other defense linemen and the group had some success.
Mike Williams deserves praise for how well he has played this season. He is trending in the right direction and an offseason focused solely on football development, and without the complication of a heart surgery, should produce good results. Williams has 27 tackles, 21 "stops", 10 quarterback hurries and only one missed tackle.
It's a shame that Joey Alfieri and Casey Toohill weren't able to team up all season. Hopefully for the Cardinal and the two young men that will happen in the Sun Bowl.
Stanford's defense featured a number of players most people wouldn't have expected to be playing so much when the season started.
Obi Eboh has had good stretches of play in place of Alijah Holder. Kendall Williamson gave up a couple big plays as he continues to learn the cornerback position.
Gabe Reid and Jordan Fox have had to play a lot and they showed the good and bad at Cal. Fox is one of the surest tacklers on the team and Reid can get into the backfield with his speed.
Thomas Booker and Andres Fox are limited defensive linemen who get tough lessons at times about technique. They also need to get stronger this offseason.
The bowl practices should be a valuable experience for many of the young players.