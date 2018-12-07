Stanford's ninth straight win over Cal capped a regular season that did not meet preseason expectations but ended on a three-game win streak. The 23-13 win featured several standout individual performances and many of the main themes from games this season remained.

What's left to say about JJ Arcega-Whiteside? His ability to beat defenders in a variety of ways is a skill set that will make an NFL offensive coordinator thrilled starting next year. (He hasn't declared his intention to leave Stanford, but it's likely.)

The one development to point out regarding Arcega-Whiteside and the passing game is the decline in effectiveness of the jump ball fade in the end zone relative to early in the season.

Just like in basketball smaller defenders counter guarding bigger posts by fronting them. In the past couple games that's resulted in some inaccurate passes by KJ Costello, because, like a point guard, it's tougher to hit the target when you're throwing over someone but within reach of the receiver. But don't expect Stanford to away from that play next season with wide receiver Simi Fehoko and Colby Parkinson on the roster.

Speaking of Costello, he avoided the bad throws/decisions of the UCLA game and protected the ball against a much better defense. He also ran for two first downs, which is something sorely missed from the position in this offense. Yes, first and foremost a quarterback needs to make plays with his arm. But mobility is becoming less of an option and more of a requirement in the college game.

Costello also wasn't helped by a couple drops. There were two that frustrated him on the Cardinal's first drive of the third quarter. Parkinson and Michael Wilson each had passes go off their hands that would have resulted in first downs. Parkinson's No. 1 priority for the offseason has to be developing more consistency catching the ball. Kaden Smith managed to make a leap last year in that department.

Costello also should have had a touchdown to Osiris St. Brown on the second drive of the third quarter. It was the same play-action that has consistently gotten St. Brown behind the defense. He was once again clear of the coverage but Costello was sacked. The defender belonged to A.T. Hall, who starting in the second quarter had a rough game.

For the most part this season Hall has been a good pass blocker. He rated an 85 and 86 in that category against Washington State and Washington, respectively. But with the peaks there are valleys that dip low. He had two penalties (his third game with at least two) and several times his man won the snap decisively.

At the other tackle position Stanford fans should enjoy Walker Little's level of play. His run blocking grade is consistently Ok, but his pass blocking since Notre Dame has been fantastic. His lowest rating since South Bend is 76.2 at UCLA. He's had three games of at least 88 in pass blocking.

Brandon Fanaika had his best grade of the season and his block sprung Cameron Scarlett on his screen. Fanaika's past three games have been his best stretch of the season. Like last year he's ending the season on a high note and has cut down on the whiffs he suffered in pass protection.

Stanford's success in the screen game is worth noting because there were times this season that it looked like the Cardinal never practice the play. Scarlett scored from 46 yards out on a well-executed play that saw Nate Herbig hustling downfield and Arcega-Whiteside sprinting across the field to block the final defender. It was a great team effort that involved each position group on the field doing their jobs.

About the sequence at the end of the second quarter. Stanford started the drive with 1:22 left on the clock and all three timeouts. The first two plays of the drive were incomplete passes and then Costello hit Arcega-Whiteside for 15 yards. The Cardinal hustled to the line and got a play off after only about six seconds ticked away.

The next play was a screen to Trevor Speights and he was taken down for an eight-yard gain at 51 seconds left in the half. That call is understandable when a coach can use one of three timeouts afterward. But none was called and the next snap was with 27 seconds remaining, so 14 seconds were lost. Another way to look at it is that's two plays lost.

Head coach David Shaw's time management has been questionable at times and that was another example.