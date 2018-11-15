There were several players who got extended playing time for the first time. Cardinal Sports Report takes a look at how they did and the top performers with the help of the PFF grades.

Stanford's rout of Oregon State Saturday was a tonic for a group of players reeling from two straight heartbreaking losses that sunk the greatest hopes of the preseason. The second half of the 48-17 win had the feel of a spring game because of the number of players rotating in, so it's no surprise that the participation list was the longest of the season.

It's not a surprise who the top two graders were for last week. Colby Parkinson had an historic first half during which he scored four touchdowns. KJ Costello tied his score from the Utah game for the best of the season.

In the absence of JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and Oregon State putting more attention on Kaden Smith, Parkinson flourished against one-on-one coverage. His 75-yard touchdown was the result of an audible out of Stanford's bunch tight end formation to catch the Beavers in a personnel group meant to stop the run. Costello lofted up a ball for the 6-7 Parkinson to pluck out of the air and the defensive back fell trying to make a play.

Parkinson's athleticism for his size has always been exciting and Saturday showed that he should be ready for greater role next season, especially since it's likely Smith will be in the NFL.

Costello's grade was bolstered by his 45-yard run on a keep of a read-option. Costello was able to pick apart Oregon State's defense and 200 of his 352 yards went to his top two tight ends.

Costello had an interception when he tried to make a throw to Cameron Scarlett on third and 21. That interception was after Costello missed a wide open Michael Wilson streaking into the end zone. There was some bad luck on that play. Right guard Nick Wilson had no one to block and he took a couple steps back just as Costello did what he prefers to do when loading up for a throw, he took a couple steps up in the pocket. Just as Costello threw he made contact with Nick Wilson, possibly spoiling a touchdown for the other Wilson.

Speaking of Michael, though, he had a couple quality catches. The best was when he lost his footing at the top of the route and the ball was already in the air. He righted himself just enough to catch the pass.

Two of Stanford's other receivers had noteworthy plays. Connor Wedington nearly started a fight with an Oregon State defender who he blocked on Parkinson's first catch, which was the second play of the game. Wedington and the defender went to the ground at the end of the block. Wedington leapt to his feet and got facemask to facemask with the defender. No slow start to a game from Wedington, who has shown tenacity before as a blocker.

Simi Fehoko's grade is mostly from drawing an iffy pass interference call and his blocking effort on Costello's run. But on the pass from Jack West that was an incompletion, he put a move on the cornerback at the line of scrimmage that if it had been a go route would have resulted in a lot of space to make the throw.

Wedington, Fehoko, Scooter Harrington each dropped throws when hit at the same time the ball arrived. Wedington in particular was displeased with himself.

Parkinson said Tuesday catching through contact is the part of Smith's game he is trying hardest to emulate. Smith had some drops earlier in the year but lately his hands have been a bear trap on the ball. It's a remarkable development for a player who in training camp before his sophomore season looked he thought the ball was a bunch of bees to swat away.

On the line the news of the game was that Dylan Powell got his first start, Nick Wilson rotated at right guard and Henry Hattis played at right tackle for several series, even though A.T. Hall isn't hurt enough not to play.

Powell, Wilson and Hattis each had some positive moments in the run game on pulls and taking on their defenders. Each of them had a penalty, which didn't help their grade. In fact, so did Jesse Burkett , Walker Little and Hall. Fanaika was the only starter who didn't earn a penalty.

Hattis' participation is interesting because it's a major leap from next to zero buzz about his development, or a slow ramp up to him playing, to suddenly getting 20 snaps.

Also, not a surprise that the "new" guys have the familiar pass block/run block grade disparity. That's become the norm this year.

When watching Grant Pease at left tackle the reaction is, "He's hanging in there." But then it's worth remembering he's a freshman walk-on who weighs about 250 pounds. The fact he was competitive is encouraging and hopefully Stanford manages to keep him on the team.

Dorian Maddox should be taken a little more seriously going forward. He's probably not going to win the starting job, but he's decent in pass protection, made good cuts to gain yards and has enough speed to make it work.

Cameron Scarlett's touchdown run was a great reward for him and again a reminder that over the course of an entire season he probably does a good job as the No. 1 running back.

Finally, it was great for Stanford fans to see some of the pre-injury Bryce Love. On Stanford's second touchdown drive when he weaved his way for an impressive 11-yard run that most often this season has been stopped at a couple yards. Stanford then called a pass out to the flat to Love and it should have been a three or four yard loss. He made it a seven-yard gain. His 2018 season is short on highlights, but the 2017 season will stand the test of time as one of the most exciting in Stanford history.