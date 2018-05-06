Is there any temptation to bring recruits out on officials, even if they hadn’t hit certain academic benchmarks by the spring so that they’re motivated to do so when they go back home?

“That’s exactly what we thought about and that could have been the good in this rule. If there is somebody who … won’t achieve that level of motivation for why they should do the things Stanford is asking, but the reality is if we try to do that for a few it could cause damage to many with the overall process.

“Maybe more importantly, Stanford is a very hard place to believe in and to remain motivated based on one visit that happens early in your career if you’re not going to get back. It seems unlikely that somebody who never will be able to find a way to come out here, that if they can come out when they’re earlier in their process in the junior year … that they will continue to be able to see and influenced by the schools that are a car ride away around them. If we’ve shot our shot early and they didn’t have the money to come out early, they’re not going to have that money to come out later. We might get a spike of motivation and interest, but that fades.

“The longer someone gets away from the visit, until they come back they’re going to have their hearts torn at and their minds excited by other places they’ve been to. For the long game I’d think we still lose that recruit if that’s the one shot we get them out here.”

Last year the 2018 class was the first with the early signing period. Looking back on handling that process for the first time, how do you feel Stanford handled it?

“We handled the 2018 class very much the same way we handled the 2017 class. We knew a year and a half to two years out on both of those classes that our number was going to be small. Coach Shaw and I both spend a lot of time and a lot of spreadsheet math looking ahead at our roster and projecting things out, because you need to know what your target numbers are, where our needs are, to allocate your scholarships and recruiting resources.

“The one thing that changed between the 2017 and the 2018 class is that in the latter months of the ’18 cycle we had roster attrition that arose when we had seen for a year that we had very limited numbers. The one thing that -- I don’t think there’s any perfect answer to it -- but … we today do not have 85 scholarships on the roster this fall. It’s very hard for Stanford to ever to do that because there are things that shake out too late to ever be able to fill in the right kind of student athletes who can make it into Stanford and are going to be All Pac-12 and potential All-American type players. When some of that stuff hits you and you don’t see it far enough ahead, it can be hard to pivot on that.

“When for the longest time you have only one offensive line position, and then things start to move and shift on you when you get to the fall, but the number you’ve recruited to is suddenly changing. That’s a hard thing for Stanford to do.

“In the ‘17 class, where we were at the end of the class is where we had foreseen it. The scholarships and the emphasis that we allocated -- and some really special student athletes who had grades and interest and visited us really early -- it all worked together and was a blockbuster class that everyone celebrated. For ‘18, the only thing you can look back in hindsight is to say we wish we had had the opportunity to be able to pivot late when the sudden change hits you.

“The danger that lies there is you over-recruit to what you believe currently is the scholarship number, you’re playing with fire with the integrity of your program. The reason that we have a small number of scholarships compared to others out there is we want our scholarships to truly mean what they’re supposed to mean, the offer to mean what it is supposed to truly mean. If you play the game of over-offering and suddenly you’re telling a recruit you’re playing a game of musical chairs, then you have to live with that. You have to live with what you have created and your new reputation.

“And that’s not the realm Stanford wants to live in, nor should we. That’s not the way Coach Shaw wants to operate business. We are all aligned in that culture here. One of the benefits of having coaches with such long tenure here and consistency is that the values are deeply aligned throughout our staff.

“So, if we got one spot (then) continuing to try to deepen relationships and supposed “scholarship offers” for five recruits -- how is that endgame going to play out? If they’re all academically viable -- now we have to offer larger than our numbers by some amount because there are recruits who decide not to take the classes, recruits who can’t get the test score and recruits who just make a decision to go somewhere else. There is a natural amount of attrition that will take place even in Stanford’s recruiting. We can’t bat a 1.000 on offers we make in February of junior year. We do believe that we’re going to bat pretty close to a 1.000 getting toward the endgame. For those who invest, are academically viable, have visited us and are engaged we finish with a really high percentage there.

“We want to carefully navigate and make sure that our scholarships, our offer numbers and how we’re maintaining thing as we go along will appropriately point to the number of spots that we have. What we don’t want to do is we don’t want to have three kids that really want to come to Stanford and they’re all navigating their admissions process. And the first one to get admitted or the first one to go shake Coach Shaw’s hand is the one who can come here, and now we have to explain to those other two families that Stanford is not an option for you because we over-offered.

“I don’t know how or why other programs play that game and live with it, but that’s just not where we want to live or should live.

“You ask about the ‘18 class, if we have a number of kids … on our team who decide they’re going to turn pro and that’s not something we felt certain was going to happen, then we may have an open scholarship when we finish up that recruiting class. Unless we happen to have the kind of rare young man who is waiting in the wings for us, doing all the right things academically and then we’re able to make that late offer because now we have a spot. In some years there are a few of those young men who have the conviction and interest that they go that long.

“As a quick aside, and there may not be many other programs that have much in common with Stanford that are very much align with us in this question, but the December signing period … the NFL declarations are almost always going to happen after that signing period is done. A lot of young people want to wait until after the bowl game to make that decision or announcement. No. 2, the underclassmen NFL feedback mechanism that allows each school to have five underclassmen that they can give their names to the NFL, and GMs and player personnel people give very real, concrete draft grades back -- that stuff comes back around Christmas. If based on that information and late decisions you have young people … going pro, you don’t know what your full complement of scholarships is to offer until after the early signing period is done.

“That’s a pretty poorly matched calendar. And I think that’s one of the disappointments, between that and coaches making late changes, whether they’re fired or hire or move to the NFL. That is the awkwardness of the December signing period that isn’t working very well right now.

“Again, the rules of engagement are set by the NCAA and we’re going to react and evolve the best way we can. So, we will try to nurture relationships with young people, motivate them to do things for Stanford and motivate them to have the patience to work through our process. And it’s not always going to work out perfectly when that Wednesday hits in December and when that Wednesday hits in February. But I think the integrity of our program and everything that Coach Shaw does right here, if that remains intact we will continue to be strong even if there are two to three recruits that in post-mortem you can point to and say, ‘Hey, if you played the game differently don’t you think this could have played out?’ But at what cost?