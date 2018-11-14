The answer through the first three games seemed positive. But starting with the trip to Autzen Stadium it became apparent the group still had a long way to go. Cardinal Sports Report takes a look at the pipeline of talent at defensive line, including who is expected back next season and who will soon arrive.

Before the season started the defensive line was probably the position group drawing the greatest amount of curiosity. How would they perform with little evidence that they could make plays behind the line of scrimmage after losing unquestioned leader Harrison Phillips?

Stanford has rarely been able to recruit instant impact defensive linemen. There aren't that many to begin with and the pool gets smaller for Stanford. It typically takes several years of development before a lineman is effective, which means when you lose Solomon Thomas and Harrison Phillips in the span of two years there better be a pipeline of experienced players ready to take over after losing game-changing talents.

That wasn't the case this year. It has been a transition season with Dylan Jackson the only experienced starter with three offseasons in the program. Jackson is the only academic senior among the group and if he is back at Stanford next season it likely means the entire two-deep returns.

Mike Williams had heart surgery after least season and was tasked with taking on a significant role after limited snaps last season. Last year Williams played 134 total snaps. Through 10 games this season it's 371 snaps and he has PFF grade of 70.5, which is 10 points better than the season average for Jovan Swann and Jackson.

Swann played 302 snaps last season and is at 423 this year. His PFF grade last season was 68.3. Right now he sits at 60.5.

Swann's role has changed over the course of the season. Freshman Thomas Booker now gets a similar number of snaps (23 and 24, respectively, versus Oregon State). Swann's strength was supposed to be to provide some burst in pass rush, but he hasn't been consistent enough to hold off challengers. Booker gets pushed around at times but occasionally flashes the strength to make plays. In a situation where neither Swann or Booker has grabbed hold of the role with both hands and ripped it away, position coach Diron Reynolds is opting for throwing numbers at offenses.

Dalyn Wade-Perry passed Williams' redshirt freshman snap total from last year during the Oregon State game. Wade-Perry had two tackles and a quarterback hurry in eight snaps against the Beavers. His best game was at Oregon and against both schools from that state he showed the quickness and strength that for someone his size creates optimism when projecting to next season.

The most recent development in the defensive line room is maybe the most interesting. It seems likely based on head coach David Shaw's comments Tuesday that freshman Andres Fox will play the rest of this season. He was a strong candidate to play four games and still redshirt. But Stanford's desperate need for pass rush has led to the decision. The previously discussed linemen have combined for six sacks and five are by Swann.

Redshirt freshman Ryan Johnson has played limited snaps this season and has a long way to go with his development. The former four star from Alabama has struggled to stay healthy for extended periods of time. He missed almost all of training camp and most of his redshirt season. If he can put the pieces together he can help provide some pass rush help.

Stanford has played Thomas Schaffer each of the past two games. He and Bo Peek are members of the same junior class and it seems unlikely they become major contributors. Sophomore walk-on Dylan Boles is the only other lineman who played this season.

If Jackson is back for a fifth year then the six linemen who played the most snaps will all return for Reynolds to work with for another offseason. A lot of eyes will be on Wade-Perry, Booker, Fox and Johnson to take the steps forward needed to help bring back an effective interior pass rush.