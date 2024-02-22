The most recent event for Stanford softball was the Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Florida last weekend. Stanford went 2-2 picking up a 15-7 win over Georgia Tech (6 innings) and a 1-0 victory over Tennessee while losing 0-4 to Florida State and 2-9 to Texas. Stanford is now 5-4 overall as a result. Just to give you some perspective, per D1Softball.com Stanford is now ranked #9 in the nation while Texas is ranked #2, Tennessee is ranked #5, and Florida State is ranked #14.

BOX SCORES

In the 15-7 win over Georgia Tech, Regan Krause was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal though she didn’t have a great outing. She gave up seven earned runs and 11 hits. She’s just lucky that Stanford’s offense came to life in a big way. Stanford was particularly carried by catcher Aly Kaneshiro, who hit three home runs for a total of seven RBIs. She went bananas in this one. Right fielder Caelan Koch and first baseman Ava Gall each had two RBIs as well. It was just an all-around great offensive performance.

In the 1-0 victory over Tennessee, Regan Krause got the start for Stanford but after 0.2 innings, she was replaced in the pitching circle by NiJaree Canady, who pitched the final 6.2 innings. Krause gave up three hits in the top of the first inning, which is why Canady had to come in. Canady gave up just two hits in the final 6.1 innings while also striking out five batters and walking only one. Canady was awarded the win for Stanford and pitched fantastic.

The lone run was scored by Stanford in the bottom of the 1st inning. Taryn Kern got hit by a pitch and with two outs, Ava Gall hit a double to bring Kern home. It wasn’t much of an offensive performance for Stanford, but with Canady throwing heat all game long, one run was all they needed.

Just to touch quickly on the losses to Florida State and Texas, these losses were just a reminder of why Stanford needs to get their bats going, especially Kern, who transferred to Stanford from Indiana after having a great freshman year in which she hit 23 home runs. She’s got a very powerful bat and yet so far this season, she has not yet hit a home run. At the moment, she’s hitting just .100, so she’s really in a funk right now. One has to think at some point she’s going to wake up and when she does, that’s going to make a big difference for the Cardinal offense. It’ll be interesting to see when she gets going and how the team feeds off of that.

Up next for Stanford is the Lone Star Invitational this weekend in Austin, Texas. They’ll have five games Friday through Sunday against Louisiana (twice), Colorado State (twice), and Texas.

