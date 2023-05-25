No. 9 Stanford softball has punched their ticket to an NCAA Tournament Super Regional after dominating their regional on The Farm over the weekend. The Cardinal will head to Durham, North Carolina to face No. 8 Duke. The winner of that three-game Super Regional series will advance to the Women’s College World Series. Game one will be on Friday at 9:00 AM PT on ESPN2. Game two will be on Saturday at 12:00 PM PT (station TBD). Game three (if necessary) will be played on Wednesday. Time and station TBD.

Stanford won their first game of the regional this past weekend by a final score of 1-0 over Long Beach State on Friday before dominating #20 Florida 8-0 in six innings on Saturday. On Sunday, Stanford faced Florida again in a situation where they needed to win one of two games on the day to advance and they cleaned the Gators’ clock by a final score of 11-2, not needing to play a second game.

In the win over Long Beach State, Alanna Vawter (18-8) was the winning pitcher while the lone run was scored by Taylor Gindlesperger doubling to right center to bring home Kaitlyn Lim in the 6th inning. So, it was a classic low scoring victory for the Cardinal.

On Saturday, Stanford turned on the jets as Aly Kaneshiro and Sydney Steele each had two RBIs. Kaneshiro got her two RBIs by way of a two-run home run to bring home Gindlesperger in the 3rd inning. It was one-way traffic for the Cardinal all the way. NiJaree Canady (15-1) was the winning pitcher, pitching a fabulous game.

And then on Sunday, it was an absolutely dominating win by the Cardinal. Vawter (19-8) was the winning pitcher, doing a great job of bogging down the Gators while Stanford’s offense went to work. Emily Young and Sydney Steele each hit a home runs. Young bringing home River Mahler during her home run while Steele’s home run was a solo shot. This was a game where everything was going right for Stanford. They were putting up runs and the pitching was lights out.

This past weekend, Stanford showed why they got a top ten national seed. They’ve looked shaky at times down the stretch of the season, but it looks like a lot of that was due to the quality of competition they were facing in the Pac-12. It will be interesting to see if they can keep it going this weekend against the Blue Devils and advance to the College World Series.

