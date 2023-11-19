On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on ABC and Varsity Network Radio, #6 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Duke on The Farm. Stanford comes in at 3-0 overall while Duke comes in at 3-1. While this is a non-conference game, starting next year Stanford will be in the ACC, so this is the beginning of a new rivalry as it were.

Recapping Cal Poly victory: Before I preview the Duke game, I do want to quickly recap Stanford’s 86-32 victory over Cal Poly from Thursday. Stanford dominated the game wire to wire winning the 1st quarter 22-8, the 2nd quarter 31-7, the 3rd quarter 20-7, and the 4th quarter 13-10. Stanford led 73-22 at the end of the 3rd quarter. It wasn’t until the 4th quarter that they finally let their foot off the gas.

“I guess the first thing is Cal Poly San Luis Obispo kept playing hard,” Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game. “They never gave up, they’re aggressive, gotta credit just how hard they played and their coaching and their screening, I think we can get better from playing them. But, our defense, I thought was really good when we started switching really well and just this was an opportunity for some young players who have really worked hard in the offseason. Both Jzaniya and Elena to really shine and they did.

“Elena got us going with her three-point shooting and attacking the basket and Jzaniya did a great job on the floor both defensively, offensively at the point, knocking her three down…I’m really happy with our bench, how we came out and played hard. Obviously there are things we can do better and we’ll work on get ready for Duke, but this was a great game and I’m really excited about how well we played.”

The top performers for the Cardinal were junior guard Elena Bosgana (15 points & 7 rebounds), redshirt sophomore guard Jzaniya Harriel (14 points), and junior forward Kiki Iriafen (13 points & 4 rebounds). The three of them all played very well.

“I feel that my confidence is great right now,” Bosgana said. “You know, I’m just trying, whenever I play, even if I start, even if I don’t, I’m just trying to do my best and yeah, I like it.”

“It’s all kinda about trusting the process,” Harriel said. “My role has definitely changed from my previous two years to now and kinda just doing whatever the team needs me to do whether that’s play defense, knock down open shots, and my teammates and coaches express the confidence they have in me so that allows me to have more confidence in myself as well.”

For Stanford, it was nice to get players like Bosgana and Harriel rolling. This is a game where ideally, players like Cameron Brink, Hannah Jump, and Kiki Iriafen get more of a breather. And that was accomplished in this game.

To Cal Poly’s credit, they played hard and embraced the challenge. It’s just one of those situations where the talent gap was too wide.

On Duke: The Blue Devils won their first three games of the season against Richmond, Coastal Carolina, and Columbia before dropping their most recent game to Davidson by a final score of 69-62. While not ranked in the AP Top 25, the Blue Devils are receiving votes. So, they’re a solid team.

The Blue Devils are led by junior guard Reigan Richardson (12.5 points), freshman guard Oluchi Okananwa (11.5 points & 7.3 rebounds), and sophomore guard Ashlon Jackson (10.8 & 3.8 rebounds). The three of them are all playing really good basketball. They have a strong backcourt that Stanford will need to respect.

As a team, the Blue Devils average 74.8 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.9% shooting from the foul line. They also average 41.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.0 steals, 7.0 blocks, and 16.8 turnovers per game to go along with a +9.2 rebound and +4.0 turnover margin.

Keys to beating Duke: The first thing Stanford needs to do is have a strong opening quarter. Given how they torched Indiana a week ago, Stanford could cast a lot of doubt in the minds of the Blue Devils if they come out strong in the opening quarter. If Stanford lets Duke hang around a bit, that’s when belief can creep in for the underdog Blue Devils.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is spread the ball around. The more players they can get going, the better. Especially since down the road, they’re going to need to win with collective team efforts. They’ve been doing a good job of that so far. But, best to keep that going as opposed to overly relying on Brink and Iriafen.

The third thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. Duke is used to winning the turnover battle. If Stanford takes care of the ball and has fewer turnovers than Duke, they’ll be fine.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by a final score of 88-56. After the way they dominated Indiana, it’s hard seeing this one being close. Especially with it being at Maples Pavilion.

