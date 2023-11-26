On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks, No. 4 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Albany to The Farm. Stanford comes in at 6-0 overall while Albany comes in at 4-1.

Last time out: Stanford defeated #13 Florida State 100-88 on Black Friday to win the Ball Dawgs Classic in Henderson, Nevada. Kiki Iriafen went WILD with 30 points & 17 rebounds while Cameron Brink (19 points, 9 rebounds, & 6 blocks), Hannah Jump (17 points), and Elena Bosgana (16 points) also scored in double figures.

BOX SCORE: Stanford vs. Florida State-Friday, November 24th

Against Florida State, Stanford got down early, trailing 34-28 at the end of the 1st quarter. Stanford really turned on the jets in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Seminoles 24-14. Jzaniya Harriel hit a triple for the Cardinal to beat the buzzer before halftime. Stanford led 52-48 as they walked into the tunnel.

Stanford outscored Florida State in the 3rd quarter 27-22 before outscoring them 21-18 in the 4th quarter. This made it a 100-88 final score. Florida State was able to keep within striking distance, but not quite able to actually pull ahead.

For Stanford, the big story from this game is their offense. To drop 100 points on a ranked opponent is pretty crazy. While giving up 88 points is a bit worrisome, it looks like the Cardinal did a nice job of playing at the pace they wanted to and so some of that was by design.

On Albany: The Great Danes are off to a nice 4-1 start, most recently defeating Cornell 57-45. They went 22-12 last season and so as mid major teams go, they’re actually quite good.

Senior guard Kayla Cooper is leading the way with 12.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while graduate student guard Fatima Lee (11.7 points) and junior guard Lilly Phillips (10.6 points) are also scoring in double figures. Offensively, the Danes come in averaging 72.4 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field, 36.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.9% shooting from the foul line. They also average a + 9.6 rebound margin and a +3.6 turnover margin.

Keys to the game: The first thing Stanford needs to do is take care of the ball. Albany is used to winning the turnover battle. If Stanford has fewer turnovers, they should be fine.

Secondly, Stanford needs to crash the glass. Albany does a great job on the boards. Stanford should win in this department, but still. They have to make sure they are the ones coming up with more rebounds.

Finally, Stanford needs to get a little bit of something from everybody. While it would be great if Brink and Iriafen go nuts, they don’t need them to. This is a game where getting good balance of scoring from everyone is the way to go.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning 85-60. Albany is a solid team and might make it competitive for a quarter or even a half, but eventually the Cardinal will pull away.

