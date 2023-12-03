On Sunday at 1:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and Varsity Network radio, No. 3 Stanford women’s basketball will face Gonzaga on the road in Spokane. Stanford comes in at 8-0 overall while Gonzaga comes in at 7-2.

Last time out: Stanford dominated San Diego State 85-44 on Friday. Cameron Brink led the way for the Cardinal with 25 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks while Hannah Jump (13 points) and Nunu Agara (11 points) also scored in double figures. Adryan Quezada (12 points) and Kim Villalobos (10 points) scored in double figures for the Aztecs.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at San Diego State-Friday, December 1st

Stanford ran away with an easy victory against San Diego State. At the end of the 1st quarter, they led 18-8 as Brink was up to 7 points, three rebounds, and one block. Stanford was trying to make it rain from deep, but was shooting 2-11 from 3-point range, so that part wasn’t going so hot. Aside from that, they were in firm control.

At halftime, Stanford led 42-19. Brink was now up to 21 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. She really went off in the 2nd quarter with 14 points. At this point, it was beyond clear that Stanford was going to walk out with an easy win.

Rather than taking their foot off the gas, Stanford put the clamps down on San Diego State in the 3rd quarter, outscoring them 21-8. That gave the Cardinal a 63-27 lead. Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer takes tremendous pride in her team maintaining defensive intensity even when they are up big and they did that in this one.

In the end, Stanford walked out with an 85-44 victory. Stanford did take their foot off the gas a bit in the 4th quarter as they won the quarter 22-17. It gave VanDerveer a chance to play some of their younger players as Nunu Agara (9 points), Chloe Clardy (4 points), and Jzaniya Harriel (9 points) were the only three players to score for the Cardinal in the quarter.

For Stanford, this was a good win for them. They took care of business and got their younger players some experience. Mission accomplished.

On Gonzaga: Gonzaga has been a bit of a thorn in Stanford’s side in recent matchups. Stanford is 5-2 against Gonzaga in their last seven matchups, but one of those victories came in overtime. The Zags aren’t afraid of Stanford, especially when they are playing in Spokane.

This year’s Gonzaga team is led by senior forward Yvonne Ejim, who is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. Kayleigh Truong (14.8 points) and her sister Kaylynne Truong (12.7 points) are the second and third top scorers on this team. Both are grad students playing the guard position. The other two players scoring in double figures on average are graduate student guard Brynna Maxwell (12.2 points) and graduate student forward Eliza Hollingsworth (10.4 points). The Bulldogs have a lot of scoring balance and veteran leaders, making them a tough team.

The Bulldogs fell to #24 Washington State 77-72 in overtime on the road in Pullman and #20 Louisville 81-70 at a neutral site. Gonzaga has shown that they can hang with top teams away from their place and with this game being on their home floor, there’s no reason to think they can’t make this a game.

As a team, the Bulldogs average 81.2 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field, 40.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 81.3% shooting from the foul line. They average 35.8 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 7.9 steals, 3.7 blocks, and 14.4 turnovers per game. They also average a +6.8 rebound margin and a +1.6 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 68.2 points per game on 44.2% shooting from the field, 34.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is control the glass. Gonzaga is used to winning the battle on the boards. If Stanford takes that advantage away from them, they should be in a good spot.

Secondly, Stanford needs their guard play to step up. Especially at point guard. The Bulldogs have really good guards and might actually have a slight edge here. Talana Lepolo and Chloe Clardy need to play well for the Cardinal in this one. Ball control and limiting turnovers especially key.

Finally, Stanford needs to make sure they are knocking down their threes when they need them. Stanford does a great job of finding ways to make their threes when they need to. That needs to continue in this one against a tough Gonzaga team on the road.

Prediction: I got Stanford winning by 15 points. 80-65. I think Gonzaga plays them tough for three quarters and then Stanford pulls away in the 4th.

