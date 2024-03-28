No. 3 Stanford softball is a on a roll right now, sweeping their first two Pac-12 series’ at No. 18 Cal and at home against Utah. Both Cal and Utah are quality teams. To sweep both says a lot about this Stanford team, who is now 25-5 overall and 6-0 in the Pac-12.

“Well yeah, they’re both really good teams,” Stanford head coach Jessica Allister said after completing the sweep against Utah. “And Cal’s putting together, that’s the best roster they’ve had in a while and they’re gonna make some noise in the postseason and this is a Utah team that’s a year removed from the World Series and has most of their team back. So, both great sweeps obviously and anytime in the Pac-12. It’s the best conference in college softball and maybe the best conference across sports in any sport. So anytime you can come out with a sweep, like, that’s a good day.

“But, I just thought we were resilient, I thought we were competitive, we never felt like we were out of it. If I’m correct here, I think we went down in all three games this weekend and came back in all three games. And that takes some guts and self-belief and I’m just really proud of the work we’ve put together.”

On the road at No. 18 Cal, the Cardinal defeated the Golden Bears 7-0 on Friday, March 15th and followed that up with a 5-2 victory on Saturday March, 16th. With the chance to sweep on Sunday, March 17th, Stanford defeated Cal by a final score of 7-4.

Starting with how things went for the Cardinal in the circle against the Bears, Stanford sophomore pitcher NiJaree Canady was fantastic. She pitched a shutout in the first game of the series, striking out 11 batters. She also came in for relief in the final 2.0 innings of the second game of the series on Saturday, giving up zero runs and striking out three batters.

“So, of course I’m always trying to grow,” Canady said of what she’s most been working on for this season. “So I’m trying to work more on like spots and things like that. And also kinda seeing what different hitters are doing and not just being worried about my pitch, but if hitters are selling out or really looking for a specific pitch.”

As for game three, freshman Alyssa Houston and senior Regan Krause handled the pitching duties, giving up a two earned runs each. Houston pitching the first 2.1 innings while Krause pitching the final 4.2.

Offensively against Cal, Stanford did a good job. Freshman 3rd baseman Jade Berry hit a three-RBI double in the top of the 6th inning in the first game of the series, giving Canady some run support. Sophomore short stop River Mahler (1), junior infielder Johnna Schroeder (2), and junior catcher/outfielder Allie Clements (1) also had RBIs in that first game.

As for the second game, Stanford scored five runs on four RBIs as one of the runs came courtesy of junior Dani Hayes scoring on a passed ball. Freshman 1st baseman Ava Gall, senior catcher Aly Kaneshiro, Allie Clements, and graduate student outfielder Kaitlyn Lim each had one RBI. Clements and Lim each having solo home runs.

In the third game to get the sweep, sophomore 2nd baseman Taryn Kern hit a solo home run in the top of the 1st inning while senior outfielder Caelan Koch and River Mahler each had 3 RBIs, both on two hits.

Moving on to the Utah series, Stanford won game one on Friday, March 22nd by a final score of 5-3 and game two on Saturday by a final score of 2-1. As for game three on Sunday, Stanford won by a final score of 5-3. Even though Utah isn’t ranked, this was actually a tighter series for Stanford after the way they took care of business against Cal.

Starting with the pitching against Utah, Canady picked up her 10th win of the season on Friday while Krause picked up her 10th and 11th wins of the season on Saturday and Sunday. Canady pitched all 7.0 innings on Friday, giving up three innings and striking out two batters, really pitching for contact. Krause pitched all 7.0 innings on Saturday, only giving up the one run while striking out four batters.

Ending with Sunday, it was committee effort as Houston pitched 1.0 innings after which Krause pitched 1.2 innings before Canady took them home with 4.1 innings. Only Krause had an earned run as the other two runs were scored courtesy of errors. So it was actually a good day for the pitching staff, they just didn’t get the defensive help they would have liked. Still, they won the game and that’s all that matters.

“Yeah, we’re managing a couple different things here,” Allister said of bringing Canady out of the bullpen. “The goal is to win as many ball games as we can throughout the regular season, but that’s not the biggest goal. The biggest goal is to make sure that we’re doing what we do in order to be the best team that we possibly can be in May.

“So that means developing our pitching staff and Regan Krause just now has put together two exceptional weekends and is just throwing as well as she has all year. And then Alyssa Houston. She’s getting out there, she’s competing, she’s facing some good hitters, and she’s given us innings. And Kylie Chung’s gonna need to throw, too.

“But making sure that we get all the pitchers the work that they need because we’re gonna need them at some point in time and then also make sure that we want NiJa to be fresh at the end of May and if we win every game until we get there and then she’s dead tired when we get there, like what were we doing? That wasn’t very smart. So, taking the first two games of the series was huge. It gives us just a little bit of leeway in game three and we’re gonna continue to use our whole staff.”

“Honestly, pitching is just pitching, but I will say just coming in behind Regan and Alyssa like, we just do a really good job within our bullpen of just relaying information,” Canady added. “So as soon as someone comes out, they’re telling us that we’re just all kinda communicating what hitters hit well, what they’re not hitting well, just things like that.

"So, definitely coming in as a relief role, I know more, like I feel like I already faced the hitters just because our pitching staff does such a good job of like relaying information…Even when we’re just in bullpen and stuff, catchers are keeping track of how many pitches, they’re looking at spin, looking at mechanics. So, honestly our whole, all of our catchers are just amazing.”

As for the offense against Utah, Mahler was the top performer on Friday with two RBIs on two hits. As for Saturday, the two runs for Stanford came thanks to an RBI from Mahler in the bottom of the 4th to bring home Hayes and a solo homer from Kern to win the game in the bottom of the 7th with two outs. On Sunday, Kern hit another solo home run in the bottom of the 1st while sophomore infielder Emily Jones had two RBIs. Sophomore outfielder Kyra Chan also played well on Sunday against Utah, going 3-3 at the plate while hitting an RBI as well.

“I’m so impressed with Kyra Chan,” Allister said. “And you know, she started the year in the starting lineup and was putting together good at-bats. Good at-bats. A little snake bit in her results. I don’t think her numbers match up with the barrel she was putting on the ball. But then she got hurt and while she was out there other people grabbed that position and held onto it and she hadn’t been able to get back in since. But her preparation never changed and then she got her opportunity today and she was ready. So, just a testament to her poise and her ability to stay prepared and obviously, got the payout today.”

Both sweeps are obviously impressive for Stanford. It’s never easy to sweep anyone and both teams they swept are really good. Especially Cal. What appears to really be helping out Stanford is the fact that on top of their stellar pitching, the bats are starting to come alive. Especially Taryn Kern, who is now up to four home runs on the season. Three of which were hit during these past two series’ against Utah and Cal. With that piece now coming alive, the Cardinal are playing at a notch above what they were last season.

“I’d say just trying to play together, honestly,” Canady said of the key to their winning streak. “I feel like just this team, we love each other so much. So we’re not really playing for ourselves. We’re playing for each other and actually this week before the series, we saw a really good video just about playing for the name on the front of our jerseys not the back. So, I feel like that’s what we’re trying to do. Just play for Stanford. Not our last names on the back of our jerseys.”

Up next for Stanford is a road series at #20 Arizona. Game one will be on Thursday, March 28th with games two and three being played on Friday and then Saturday. The first two games of the series will air at 6:00 PM PT on Arizona Live Stream-2. Game three on Saturday will be at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

