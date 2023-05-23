This past weekend, No.3 Stanford baseball closed out their regular season with a three-game road sweep at Washington State, finishing the regular season 37-14 overall and 23-7 in the Pac-12.

Stanford won Thursday’s game by a final score of 7-6 in 10 innings; Friday’s game by a final score of 7-4; and Saturday’s game by a final score of 15-5. As the series went on, Stanford wore Washington State down more and more.

The winning pitcher for Thursday was Drew Dowd (9-2) who got the win in relief role while Tommy Troy was the top offensive player with two home runs for five RBIs. Braden Montgomery also hit a solo home run of his own. This was a bit of a wild game as Washington State had their chances to win, but the Cardinal found a way to pull it out.

The winning pitcher for Friday was Quinn Mathews (7-3), who got the win in a starting role while Ryan Bruno (8) picked up the save. Mathews pitched 7.2 innings and gave up four earned runs while Bruno pitched the final inning after Toran O’Harran got the final out of the 8th inning to relieve Mathews. Mathews and Bruno both had very solid outings while O’Harran did his job by getting one strike out without giving up any runs. Stanford did not hit any home runs in this game, but Alberto Rios and Malcolm Moore both had two RBIs. They did a nice job of finding enough offense without having to go yard.

The winning pitcher for Saturday was Joey Dixon (6-0), who picked up the win in a starting role. Dixon pitched 5.0 innings while Nick Dugan, Toran O’Harran, and Ty Uber took things the rest of the way. This one was Cardinal all the way as the Cardinal led 6-3 at the end of the 3rd inning and never looked back. Stanford had 18 hits to Washington State’s 10 as Carter Graham had two home runs for six RBIs, really having himself a game.

What makes this past weekend so impressive for Stanford is they got the sweep with everything already locked up. They’re the Pac-12 champions, top seed in the Pac-12 Tournament, etc. They could have fumbled this series away or lost focus and instead they dialed in and won the series in commanding fashion. They also won in a variety of ways. Their hitting came through when it needed to, the pitching held up fine, and just in general, it was a great all-around team victory to get all three of these games.

Up next for Stanford is the Pac-12 Tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona. They’ll open up against Cal on Wednesday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

