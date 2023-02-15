Over the weekend, #19/14 Stanford softball went 3-2 at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, California. The Cardinal faced a strong slate of competitors and got a good feel for where they sit amongst the top teams in the nation at this early stage of the season.

On Friday, they first defeated Loyola Marymount 6-1 as starting pitcher Alana Vawter picked up her first win of the season giving up just the one run while only allowing six hits. Vawter also struck out eight batters and pitched all seven innings.

Right fielder Kaitlyn Lim and catcher Aly Kaneshiro were the top offensive players for the Cardinal as they each had two hits and two RBIs, combining for two thirds of the run production. Pitcher/utility NiJaree Canady and 2nd baseman River Mahler each had one RBI as well. LMU was the first team to score, going up 1-0 in the top of the 2nd inning before Kaneshiro hit a double in the bottom of the 4th inning to bring home Lim to tie it up 1-1. In the bottom of the 5th inning, the Cardinal blew things open, scoring three runs to go up 4-1. Lim hit a single to bring home Mahler and center fielder Taylor Gindlesperger after which Kaneshiro hit a single to bring home Lim. Canady and Mahler then got their RBIs in the bottom of the 6th inning to make it 6-1.

After defeating LMU on Friday afternoon, Stanford then took on #1 Oklahoma at night. That game didn’t go the way the Cardinal wanted it to as they fell 10-1 with the game being decided in six innings. Stanford junior pitcher Regan Krause had the difficult assignment of having to be the starter on the mound as she ended up getting the loss. In 4.0 innings pitched, she gave up six earned runs and six hits, getting pulled in the bottom of the 5th inning before securing a single out.

Oklahoma did their damage in the 2nd and 5th innings, scoring four runs in each of those innings while scoring two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The lone player to score a run for the Cardinal was Aly Kaneshiro, who hit a solo home run to center field in the top of the 4th inning. It was nice for Kaneshiro to go yard and build a bit of offensive momentum for herself as nobody else on the team was able to do anything offensively.

On Saturday, Stanford played San Jose State at 12:45 PM PT and cruised to an 18-0 victory that was decided in five innings. Designated hitter Caelan Koch and 3rd baseman Emily Jones each had four RBIs to lead the team. Koch hit a two-run homer in the 2nd inning to make it a 16-0 lead. Stanford dominated this one wire to wire, scoring nine runs in the bottom of the 1st inning and seven runs in the bottom of the 2nd before tacking on two more runs in the bottom of the 3rd for good measure. Stanford had 15 hits while San Jose State had only four. NiJaree Canady was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal against the Spartans.

Immediately after the game against San Jose State, Stanford took on #16/19 Duke and ended up losing by a final score of 4-2. Alana Vawter returned to the mound for this one and picked up the loss, making her 1-1 on the season. Vawter pitched 6.0 innings, giving up five hits and four earned runs while also totaling four strike outs.

The Cardinal scored both of their runs against the Blue Devils in the top of the 1st inning as Gindlesperger and Lim scored on a pair of errors. Gindlesperger scored on a wild pitch while Lim scored courtesy of a throwing error by the short stop. The Blue Devils responded in the bottom of the 1st inning with three runs to make it a 3-2 game. 1st baseman Gisele Tapia singled through the right side to bring home two runners while designated hitter Claire Davidson grounded out to bring home a third runner.

In the bottom of the 5th inning, Tapia tacked on another RBI as she hit a single through the left side to bring home the Blue Devils’ fourth run of the game. Despite having three errors, the Blue Devils were able to pull out the victory, not allowing Stanford to score in either the 6th or 7th innings. This loss really stings for the Cardinal given the 2-0 lead they had to start the game.

Stanford entered Sunday at 2-2 overall with one final game to go against Liberty. In this game, NiJaree Canady pitched a no-hitter for the Cardinal, improving her record to 2-0 on the season while also ensuring the Stanford walked out of the weekend with a winning record. Stanford won by a final score of 8-0 in a game that was called after five innings.

Catcher Aly Kaneshiro (2 RBIs), short stop Emily Young (3 RBIs), and 1st baseman Emily Shultz (1 RBI) were the three Cardinal who drove in runs during the game. Kaneshiro hit her second home run of the season to bring home Mahler in the top of the 3rd inning to spark a five run inning for the Cardinal. Stanford would lead 7-0 at the end of 3rd inning before Young hit a single to center field to bring home Lim to make it 8-0 in the top of the 5th inning. After Liberty was unable to score in the bottom of the 5th inning, the game was officially called.

For Stanford, this was truly a weekend of mixed results. They took care of business against LMU, San Jose State, and Liberty liked a ranked team should, but then they got absolutely rocked by #1 Oklahoma while also letting one slip away against a Duke team that was ranked around the same level as them. If they had defeated Duke, they’d feel a lot better about this weekend.

As far as who played the best individually, Aly Kaneshiro had a nice weekend, hitting .357 for two home runs and eight RBIs. River Mahler was also fantastic, hitting .769 with four RBIs, a .846 slugging percentage, and a .769 on base percentage.

On the mound, NiJaree Canady was excellent. She went 2-0 in 7.2 innings pitched while giving up zero runs and zero hits. She would have been literally perfect were it not for three walks, but I’m sure she’s not too bummed about those. She had an incredible weekend. Alana Vawter did not have the kind of performance she was hoping to have. She did her job against LMU, but didn’t deliver against Duke, which is the game they felt they most needed her for. Vawter is now 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA. That ERA is certain to fall as the season goes on, but she’s gotta be itching to get back on the mound and have a bounce back performance after the way things went against Duke.

Up next for Stanford will be the Red & Black Showcase in Athens, Georgia. That will begin on Friday, February 17th against UNC-Charlotte at 1:00 PM PT. Stanford will also face Georgia and St. John’s during that event.

Note: Stanford is now ranked #19 in the USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll and #14 in the D1Softball.com Top 25.

