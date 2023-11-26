Last Sunday, No. 16 Stanford men’s soccer defeated Missouri State 3-1 in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen against No. 1 Marshall. Stanford’s match against Marshall will be on Sunday, November 26th at 10:00 AM PT on ESPN+. Marshall will have home field advantage since they are the higher seed.

BOX SCORE: Missouri State at Stanford-Sunday, November 19th

“It was just such a tough game,” Stanford head coach Jeremy Gunn said after the match. “Such a tough tough game and I’m just so proud of how our team defended tonight. You know, I felt that Missouri State played fantastic. They were so good on the ball and we just couldn’t really get going tonight. We just couldn’t get the fluency of our game going and as a result, Missouri State had a lot of the ball.

“But just, I think as a team we’ll know that we could have played better on the ball. But I thought we were magnificent with our rock solid defending and so really really proud of the positive part of that. I think as a team, the team really really worked hard defensively. Really fought for each other in what was a really tough game for us.

“And then of course on the positive side, we give up an early goal having had the first great chance of the game and so that was a really bad body blow for us and I think that takes the wind out of our sails; but we managed to get a great free kick back. Fantastic strike by Z-Bo, that gets us back on level terms and on a night when we didn’t really get clicking with the ball, we were just clinical on our set pieces and so at the end of the day, the goals are what changed the game and we managed to be clinical with three goals on a night when we just weren’t as comfortable on the ball. So, we’ll take that as an incredible positive that even when we’re not flying, we still score three goals and there’s a lot of times and a lot of teams where if you don’t play well, your season is finished.

“And I think tonight we fought our way through. We really did. We fought our way through and that’s a great sign of a really strong team.”

In their win against Missouri State, Stanford got down early as Jesus Barea scored for the Bears at 7:07. Barea found the bottom left of the goal off his right foot courtesy of an assist from Ollie Bate and Javier Martin Gil. It was a 1-0 lead for the Bears.

Stanford quickly responded as Zach Bohane scored an unassisted goal at 16:49. Bohane found the right of the goal off his right foot. It was now tied 1-1. Stanford would soon take the lead at 29:00 as Shane de Flores found the bottom left of the goal off an assist from Palmer Bank and Fletcher Bank. It was now a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal.

“The open play, it was great to have Fletcher back tonight,” Gunn said of de Flores’ goal. “He was pretty quiet, but it was one of the few times where we actually attacked down the left successfully and just a beautiful cross and then just a great header at the far post where he rose and headed it back down the way it came and it was just a perfect beautiful goal and so that was one of the few moments where we looked like what we’re capable of on the ball. And so that was a great winning goal and we have to absolutely really celebrate all of the positive moments in just what was a really really tough game for us.”

“Yeah, really all I remember is that Palmer got the ball wide and I peeled off to the back post and he just put it on a platter and I jumped up, closed my eyes, and luckily it went in,” de Flores said. “So, it was pretty awesome to get on the scoresheet.”

In between their first and second goals, Stanford was called for five fouls including a yellow card on Bohane. Things were getting chippy to say the least. Missouri State needed to find a way to punch back a bit.

Missouri State would get a corner kick at 33:36 but wasn’t able to score off of that. As for Stanford, Noah Adnan would get called for a yellow card at 36:56 while Will Reilly got called for a yellow card at 40:45. Missouri State then got another corner kick at 40:47, once again unable to score off of that chance. As a result, it would end up being a 2-1 lead for the Cardinal at halftime.

“Well, we started off strong and we had some good chances and then we got unlucky, went down one-nil,” de Flores said. “Fought back, great strike from Z-Bo on the free kick and then to get the go ahead goal was huge and then momentum going into the half, it was good.”

To open the second half, Missouri State got corner kicks at 45:58 and 54:59, but once again wasn’t able to score off of those. They were getting chances but could not capitalize.

Soon, Stanford would find their third and final goal of the match. At 63:08, Jackson Kiil found the bottom left of the goal off his right foot thanks to an assist from Bohane. It was now a 3-1 lead for the Cardinal.

Neither team would score the rest of the way, but there was so more action. Starting with yellow cards, Missouri State got called for three more at 70:16, 72:59, and 90:00. Stanford’s Jackson Kiil picked one up at 85:36. As for corner kicks, Missouri State had a three more at 82:01, 83:48, and 84:18 while Stanford finally got their first corner kick of the match at 70:24 before later getting one at 77:51.

For Stanford, the most impressive part of this match was the way they defended those corner kicks. Missouri State had seven corner kicks and didn’t score off any of them. Defense has been Stanford’s calling card all season long and it once again shined in this match. As for the offense, three goals is a solid amount. And even more incredibly, none of their goals came off corner kicks. They had to do a nice job of creating chances for themselves and they delivered.

“I think he’s really good at motivating us to keep pushing forward even when times are tough,” de Flores said of Gunn. “We go through adversity all throughout the season, so he’s just really good at reminding us to keep going and think of the next play. The past is already behind us, so just keep going forward and the goals will come.”

Up next for Stanford is the number one team in the nation in Marshall. The Herd are a very dangerous team and ranked number one for a reason. Stanford will need to bring their A game to win that match. As said at the top, that match will begin on Sunday, November 26th at 10:00 AM PT on ESPN+.

“Obviously they’ve had a good season,” Gunn said of Marshall. “They’ll be another very tough test and we’re comfortable and confident that we can play against anybody anywhere in the country. And so, we’re excited to be playing, we’re excited to be advancing, and we’ll be excited for another tough game next week.”

“It’s obviously gonna be a very tough match,” de Flores said of Marshall. “But I think we’re prepared and we’re just gonna approach it like any other game. Stick to our game plan and go out there and give it to’em.”

