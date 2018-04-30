Brittany McPhee starts training camp with the Seattle Storm in a familiar position. She’s not the most talented player on the court, but McPhee has been in that situation before where her hard work and toughness helped Stanford beat teams with All-Americans.

McPhee went undrafted by WNBA teams and signed a training camp contract with her hometown Seattle Storm. It’s potentially a dream come true for McPhee, who is eager to be around family and give it a go to play professional basketball.

The Storm’s training camp started Sunday. There are 15 players competing for 12 spots.

“Growing up it was like, ‘That’s so cool they play professional basketball.’ To actually get the opportunity to do it myself is pretty surreal,” she said.

“There wasn’t a definitive moment that I thought this could happen until I actually signed the contract to go to training camp. I like working hard and playing basketball. The opportunities that come from it are just a bonus. I never really imagined even last year that I would get the opportunity to play.”

McPhee steadily improved her first two seasons at Stanford and averaged 6.5 points a game and 3.1 rebounds a game as a sophomore. But she only played 10 minutes a game and there wasn’t much indication she’d take the huge leaps that occurred during the next two seasons.

She started every game her junior season for a Final Four team. She improved her scoring average by nearly seven points (13.3) and showed her penchant for taking over a game when her team needed an attacking mindset.

She scored 19 of her 27 points in the second half of the Elite Eight upset of No. 1 seed Notre Dame.

That team was captained by a trio of Cardinal who followed a similar development path as McPhee. Karlie Samuelson, Erica McCall and Briana Roberson each started their careers on The Farm with it being far from certain that they’d play professionally. Yet all three did just that after graduating from Stanford.

“I took from them that if you work hard then things will fall into place, even if it’s not exactly how you planned,” McPhee said. “Karlie worked really hard, but then she broke her foot (last year during the LA Sparks camp). There are some things you can’t control, but as long as you control what you can then things will work out for the best.”

McPhee is used to staying busy. She was an academic All-American and kept a 3.7 cumulative GPA while majoring in human biology. Suddenly she found herself with a lot more free time this quarter as she transitions to a life focused mostly on basketball.

“It’s super weird even now,” she said. “I’m just in one class and it doesn’t take up much of my time. I work out but then I have a lot of down time. I’ve started picking up other things. I’ve read a lot of books, the Bible a lot, and I’ve started to try to learn the guitar. I’m really bad right now but it’s kind of fun. I think I’m going to have to find things to fill my time.”

McPhee is open minded about how things can work out going forward. She wants to try playing basketball as long as she can and the Storm would be the ideal location for that. McPhee fought foot injuries at Stanford, and that could be one of the factors that limits her playing days.

But she’s willing to go overseas to find opportunities and embrace the adventure.

“We (Stanford players) say it’s a chance to study abroad because we never got to. Experience different cultures and keep playing basketball. I think there are a lot of things to do and a lot of opportunities to see places that otherwise I wouldn’t be able to.”

McPhee plans to make time to study for the MCAT (Medical College Admission Test) while playing and, depending on how long her basketball career lasts, she may apply to medical school.

Whether she becomes a doctor or takes another route in the healthcare industry, she knows she has life experiences that have trained her for the challenge.

“The biggest thing I learned from the coaches is what it takes to excel at your profession at the highest level,” she said. “They always took their job very seriously and were always prepared for everything -- every practice, every game. Whatever job that I get, whether it’s basketball or in a different field, I always want to have the same level of preparedness as they have. They love what they do and they love basketball. That makes it easier for them to be prepared because they love it so much. That’s my hope, too, is to find something like that.”