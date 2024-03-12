On Tuesday, Stanford junior 7-footer Maxime Raynaud was named Pac-12 Most Improved Player for men’s basketball. Stanford women’s basketball junior forward Kiki Iriafen picked up the same honor. It’s pretty cool for both Stanford basketball teams to sweep this award.

Raynaud took a huge leap from his sophomore to junior season. As a sophomore he averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.5 blocks per game on 54.0% shooting from the field, 27.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 59.5% shooting from the foul line. As a junior this season he averaged 15.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game on 57.8% shooting from the field, 38.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.5% shooting from the foul line. Raynaud also saw an uptick in his minutes, averaging 22.4 minutes per game as a sophomore and 29.2 minutes per game as a junior.

Raynaud is one of the top big men in the conference and by extension, he’s one of the top big men in the country. There’s just not many guys out there with his 7’1”, 235 pound frame that have the kind of touch he has around the rim. He also has developed a nice perimeter game and is a much more reliable foul shooter than he was a year ago. The biggest things he needs to work on are much more on the defensive end. His rim protecting still needs a lot of work though he has taken a big step in that area and then he could also just be more physical on the glass, though once again he’s made improvements in that area as well.

The bottom line is Raynaud has improved in every aspect of his game, but it’s really the offense where he has taken things to the next level. On top of being named Pac-12 Most Improved Player, Raynaud was also named to the Pac-12 All-Second Team.

A couple other Stanford players picked up Pac-12 honors. Fifth-year forward Spencer Jones was named All-Defensive honorable mention while freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle was named honorable mention for All-Freshman. Those two guys had strong seasons as well. Jones was hampered by a wrist injury all season long, so one can’t help but wonder how his season would have gone had he been healthy. And then Carlyle missed the first eight games of the season due to a Stanford related academic issue that required him to sit out the fall quarter. Had he been able to play the full season, perhaps he would have made the All-Freshman team.

Stanford will play against Cal in their opening game of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday, March 13th. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. Stanford and Cal split during the regular season. Cal winning 73-71 in Berkeley; Stanford winning 80-58 on The Farm this past Thursday. Stanford comes in as the 10th seed in the tournament while Cal comes in as the 7th seed.

