A week ago he was at Notre Dame and earned rave reviews by showing the same skill set that appeared to impress Stanford tight end coach Morgan Turner. And Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman wrote this week that Ungar is one of his top candidates to keep moving up the 2020 rankings and gather national offers.

Lukas Ungar made the cross country trip from Morristown, New Jersey to compete at Stanford's elite camp Tuesday. And like his previous camp stops, the rising junior put on a strong performance.

"Working with Coach Turner was one of the best things about the camp," he told Cardinal Sports Report. "He complimented me often and gave me tips. I have not been able to communicate with Coach Turner or any other coaches prior to the camp, but my Delbarton head coach (Brian Bowers) made me aware that both Coach (Peter) Hansen and Coach Turner each visited my school this spring. I had a great time getting to know and working with the coaches during camp, and strengthening that relationship throughout the Junior Day."

Even though Ungar attends a high school several thousand miles away, he knew about Stanford's tight end tradition well before the visit.

"My favorite part of the Junior Day was seeing the campus and spending time with the coaching staff," he said. "I already knew that Stanford was a beautiful campus with great student-athlete opportunities, and my visit definitely confirmed that. Also, Stanford is known for developing tight ends, which is important to me because I would like to play in the NFL."

Ungar has been consistent with his message in interviews of what he is looking for in a school, and Stanford has the boxes checked.

"When deciding which college to attend, I will be focused on a school with a balance between academics and high level football, and especially a program that develops tight ends. Stanford stands out to me in this category as well as Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, and others, where student-athletes thrive."

Ungar has offers from Rutgers, Maryland, North Carolina, Syracuse, West Virginia and Michigan.