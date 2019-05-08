Stanford has been the top school for Brandon Jones for more than a year and Wednesday he announced his commitment. Stanford defensive back coach Duane Akina was at Narbonne High's practice Tuesday and Jones laughed as he recalled the reaction of his future coach to the news, "I've been waiting for some time now."

Jones was offered almost a year ago and has visited Stanford multiple times. His most recent trip for the April junior day weekend proved to be the deciding one because he was joined by his parents and older sister.

"We all came to the conclusion that this is it. This is where I need to be to grow as a person on and off the field. Stanford has always been a top choice ever since sophomore year. With my family being up there that sealed the deal.

"It's different (at Stanford). I say that because everything I've seen at Stanford stands out. The campus is phenomenal. The people there, the diversity there, I love it. I feel like the sun is always out. That's real Cali weather. Everything about it is amazing."

Head coach David Shaw personally offered Jones May 12 of last year and Jones told Cardinal Sports Report that his mom started crying and he couldn't stop smiling.

"We've been talking about Stanford ever since they offered. We've been talking about it ever since they started showing interest, sending mail back in my freshman year. Everyone is all in -- to my uncles, to my aunties. They can't wait.

Akina found out about the talented player when he was a freshman at Narbonne and began keeping tabs through Jones' coaches. Jones had his first in--person conversation during that May 12 junior day. Since then they've developed a close relationship, including an opportunity last June to work on the practice field with Akina at Stanford's camp.

"It basically feels like I'm playing for him right now," Jones said. "We already have that player-coach vibe together and I'm not even there yet. I'm not even in my senior year yet."

"It was really important (to compete at the camp). I got to see his coaching style. I got to get a preview of what it will be like for three or four years. I felt like I was there already."

The football part of the decision was made easy by the connection with Akina. Of course, the academic draw of Stanford played a role as well. Jones left that first junior day visit with a list of five majors he was interested in studying.

"My whole family has pushed me to do the best in everything we do. When it comes to schoolwork, my sisters always push me. I try to compete with them in grades."

Jones' decision is reason for his family to celebrate and also a relief for the recruit who wanted to end the process of choosing a school. Jones also seriously considered Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Oregon, Arizona State and Nebraska.

"I feel like two backpacks filled with bricks are being taken off my shoulders," he said.