Stanford finished off a scrappy Florida Gulf Coast squad by overwhelming the Eagles with length and athleticism in a 90-70 win. It's the 11th straight trip to the Sweet 16 and the third in a row in Lexington, Kentucky.

"It was really exciting," said head coach Tara VanDerveer. "I'm really proud of our team, especially knowing where we came from and we're going back to Lexington. We love Lexington, so we're really excited to be going there."

The Cardinal have plenty of fond memories of playing in Rupp Arena en route to the Final Four. If Stanford makes a return trip this year it will be because the Cardinal matched the efficiency and aggressiveness of Monday night.

Stanford scored 33 points in the first quarter and the blistering start was sparked by junior forward Alanna Smith, who used her considerable height advantage -- the Eagles have no one who is at least six feet tall -- to immediately establish the inside game. She made her first six shots.

"I think our coaches prepared us really well for this team, and along with like Brittany (McPhee) and the rest of the starters, we just came out and we said to each other that this is it; this is our last game at Maples and we need to show it. I think we all did a really good job of doing that," Smith said.

But Florida Gulf Coast didn't win 31 games because of luck; they have a system and force turnovers. A cold-shooting second quarter by the Cardinal and sloppy decision making opened the door for the Eagles.

"I think for the most part, our team really worked hard to get out on the three-point shooters, and credit Karl and their team," VanDerveer said. "They are a very well coached team. They move the ball really well. Like you said, there's no player over six foot and they are scrappy. They knock down shots, and they are a very, very well coached team."

The Cardinal led by as many as 18 in the first half but FGCU stormed back to within five at 1:33 left. The Cardinal stopped the bleeding with three free throws to head into the break up eight.

McPhee had a rough first half that was an extension of the game Saturday when her shots were coming up short, no matter how close she was to the basket. She appeared to be overthinking and McPhee is at her best flying around and letting her natural ability take over.

She scored eight of her 17 points in the third quarter and Smith chipped in five more after scoring 15 in the first half. The Cardinal's defense locked down the perimeter and FGCU was reduced to relying on one player, China Dow.

The tough senior scored 23 of FGCU's 35 points in the second half and was repeatedly responsible for keeping some tension in the game.

But Stanford's versatility and depth came at the Eagles in waves. FGCU couldn't attack for fear of blocks and they couldn't get to the free throw line -- 5-of-6 --because of the need to camp on the perimeter.

Smith finished with a game high 28 and on several occasions responded to a FGCU three with one of her own. She also grabbed 12 rebounds.



"She kind of has a way of playing well in the Tournament," VanDerveer said. "Thank goodness for that. You know, she really had a great game tonight. I mean, knocking down her three, finishing on the block. Her defense I thought was fantastic. Holding their leading scorer to seven points, really focused."

Kaylee Johnson also had 12 rebounds in her final game at Maples.

"It was definitely weird to come off the court and then when Kaylee came off the court, we really sat next to each other and we're like, wow, this is it," McPhee said.

And now the Cardinal are riding high as they head to a familiar city.

"But it's funny, when it (the regions) came out, we knew we were going to be in there again because we've just been in there for so many times in a row. We're excited to go there," McPhee said.