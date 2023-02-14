On Monday, February 13th, Stanford center Lauren Betts was named Pac-12 women’s basketball Freshman of the Week. This is Betts’ first Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award. The last Stanford player to be named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week is Kiki Iriafen, who picked up the honors on January 3rd, 2022. Stanford now has 13 all-time selections to the award.

During this past week, Betts helped Stanford complete a road sweep over then-No.17 Arizona and Arizona State. As a result, Stanford is now ranked #3 in the AP Top 25 Poll while Arizona has fallen just one spot to #18.

In the two victories over the Arizona schools, Betts averaged 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game on 80.0% shooting from the field. Betts has been coming into her own more and more as the season goes on and really has been an instrumental piece for Tara VanDerveer to use due to her 6’7” size and touch around the basket.

Up next for Stanford will be a homestand against the Southern California schools. Up first will be #25 USC on Friday. That will tip-off at 8:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

