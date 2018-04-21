Zach Larrier (Monterey Trail, Elk Grove, Calif.) is the state’s top 400 runner and an intriguing athlete on the football field with offers at three different positions.

Several teams see Larrier as a defensive back and others at wide receiver. Air Force wants Larrier to stay at his high school position, option quarterback. Because of Larrier’s high school experience he’s a projection at wide receiver, which is why Stanford has asked him to camp in June.

Larrier has visited Stanford twice in the past couple weeks and those experiences appear to have reaffirmed his decision to attend the camp. His most extensive time on campus and with the coaches was Saturday, when the 4.0 GPA student took in the spring game.

He said the visit was “outstanding” and enjoyed his time with wide receiver coach Bobby Kennedy.

“Me and Coach Kennedy are very much alike,” he said. “We both love our families and our dogs.He has great eye contact when you talk with him and is a very respectable funny guy.”

Larrier’s love of his dog is hard to miss on his Twitter account. His profile photo is of him holding up his Great Dane/Boxer mix named “Boomer”.

Before he visited Stanford Saturday he spoke with tight ends coach Morgan Turner, and one of the things he most liked hearing from his area recruiter was about the quality of the people on the team. Larrier said it was “cool introducing myself” to all the wide receivers and he is looking for a good locker room environment.

Larrier also is interested in running track in college. His personal record in the 400 47.12 was at Arcadia Invitational April 7 and that put him atop the California ranking in that race. His best 100 time is 11.15.

“If I’m good enough to make it on to both track and football teams I would love to dual sport them in college,” he said.

And it probably won’t be a problem for Larrier to handle the time management requirements. The top student also holds an offer from Columbia and is a motivated student.

“I was pushed early on by my family to do well In the classroom and all of my family graduated from college, so it has been expected of me,” he said.