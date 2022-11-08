The kickoff time for the 125th Big Game between Stanford and Cal on Saturday, November 19th in Berkeley has been announced: 2:30 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 radio.

The series is split 2-2 the last four years with the road team winning all four contests. Cal has not won a Big Game in Berkeley since 2008 (37-16) and will be motivated to end that drought.

With both teams struggling this season, Big Game will really be all about pride. Whoever wins will give their fanbase a big emotional boost. Stanford already has one rivalry game victory on the season with their 16-14 win at Notre Dame earlier this season. It’ll be interesting to see if they’ll be able to bring The Axe back home to join The Legends Trophy.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com