Over the weekend, former Stanford swimming superstar Katie Ledecky won the 800 meter freestyle event at the World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. It was Ledecky’s 16th individual gold medal at the World Championships and her 21st gold if you include relay events. With 16 individual gold medals at the World Championships, Ledecky now has surpassed Michael Phelps for the most all-time.

Ledecky has now won the 800 meter free style event six consecutive times at the World Championships. She truly dominates this event, finishing with a time of 8:08.87. That made her 4.44 seconds faster than second place Li Bingjie of China.

After winning, Ledecky was interviewed on Peacock (NBC Sports) about how the race went and how she’s feeling as she looks ahead to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

“It’s special,” Ledecky said. “I really didn’t even know I was going to achieve that until people started telling me, so it’s cool. I’m happy with that swim. I wanted to be a little bit better, but I’ll take it and I’m really pleased with how the week went…Yeah, I mean I think this is a great steppingstone of a meet. I think just having improvement off of last year and pretty much all my events and just feeling like we’re progressing really well in training and in racing. I’m very confident with the work that I’ve put in this year and how I can build on it come next year and when we get back to work in just a couple weeks.”

Ledecky is widely considered the greatest female swimmer of all-time and at just 26 years of age (she’ll be 27 at the Olympics), she’s still in the prime of her career. Looking at ahead to Paris, she should be a favorite in every freestyle event she enters. That’s really her bread and butter. There’s just not any female swimmer out there that can stop her in the freestyle and the longer the distance, the tougher it is beat her. Her fluidity and endurance is phenomenal.

Touching quickly on her time at Stanford, Ledecky graduated with her psychology degree in 2021. When talking about greatest athletes to ever come through Stanford, she’s a name that frequently comes up. What’s particularly cool is that even though she’s a superstar in her sport, she took the time to complete her degree, showing that she truly values the academic side as well. It’ll be fun to see how she does in Paris next year and whether or not anyone will be able to stop her from racking up more gold medals.

