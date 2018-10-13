Zinter reports offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Boston College and Duke -- in other words, it's the list of interested schools you'd expect to see pursuing a talented, high academic New Englander.

"I had high expectations going into the trip and left Stanford even more impressed and excited about the prospects of becoming a Cardinal!" he messaged Cardinal Sports Report.

Expect more of Stanford's offensive line recruiting efforts to turn toward the 2020 class now that the 2019 class is almost wrapped up and delivered. Massachusetts native Zak Zinter visited Stanford for the Utah game and the experience heightened his interest in the Cardinal.

Zinter explained to BlueAndGold.com what he's looking for in a school after he visited Notre Dame last month: "This is not going to be an easy decision … I’m looking for a very high academic college and big-time football. A college with high expectations, high morals and great dedication to each other.”

With that in mind, it's not a surprise he liked what he saw at Stanford.

"It was my first time in California and I have to say that the experience was amazing," he said. "I really enjoyed my time with Coach (Kevin) Carberry and (area recruiter Ron)Gould and the rest of the Cardinal staff. The campus, facilities, and the weather was terrific.

"Also, I had the chance to spend time with Jay Symonds, a freshman fullback who is from my high school here in Cambridge. And he gave me some great insight on what the transition is like and what it is like to be a Cardinal football player."

Zinter was at St. John's Prep for his sophomore season, so he didn't get to play with Symonds. But it's almost always a positive for Stanford when a recruit has someone from his area who he can quiz.

"Jay shared that he has had an unbelievable experience so far!," Zinter said. "He really emphasized how great all the guys are on the team and the excellent coaching staff. Also that you have a chance to go to school with a bunch of very talented students who push each other to be the best they can be.

"I really enjoyed my time with Coach Carberry. We had the opportunity to get to know each other and build a relationship. I can tell he really cares about his players and he is very experienced and knowledgeable coach not only in college but the NFL as well."