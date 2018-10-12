"The campus is beautiful," he said. "The environment of the campus -- it was one of those campuses where as soon as you touch down you feel welcome. It seemed like one of those schools that you go to and really become a great person and a great student. You're not just a great athlete."

Stanford hosted IMG 2020 defensive tackle Jordan Butler for the Utah game and the Las Vegas native was immediately impressed by what he saw when he arrived Saturday.

Butler reports offers from Notre Dame, USC, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh and others. He had a 4.0 GPA last quarter at IMG and credits the move with improving his time management and challenging him to do better in the classroom.

Stanford's coaches talked to him about needing to see a test score and that he needed to take at least two AP courses by his senior year. It was a conversation unlike any he's had on other visits.

"It was definitely different. It changed how I look at them as a school. I know getting an offer from them would be something elite because of how much work it takes to get that offer."

Butler spoke briefly with defensive line coach Diron Reynolds before the game and also asked redshirting outside linebacker Tobe Umerah a few questions afterward. He talked "a little bit" with the coaches before the visit.

The main driving force behind trip to Stanford may have been his father, who targeted Stanford as one of the schools he most wanted his son to see.

"The academic side, it's one of the best schools in the country and it's also a top-25 school for football," Butler said. "They compete for the Pac-12 every year. We saw how Harrison Phillips was at the combine last year. We thought they could develop me to be the player I want to be."

Butler noticed how "strong and technically sound" Phillips looked at the combine and also was impressed by the current Buffalo Bills starter's "explosiveness and high football IQ".

Butler wants to find a school where the coaches are "genuine" with how they interact with him; and it's a school that offers a chance to become a better student and athlete. Stanford appeals to him for a number of reasons, including the fact it's not too far from home. His brother went to college in North Dakota and Butler said the distance was difficult for the family to handle.



"It made me a lot more interested in Stanford," he said of the effect of the visit.

