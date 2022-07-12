Jordan Matthews talks Stanford official visit
One of the key recruits to take an official visit to Stanford in June is 2023 4-star cornerback Jordan Matthews, who visited The Farm the weekend of June 17th. Matthews caught up with CardinalSport...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news