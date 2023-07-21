On Friday, the Pac-12 will have their annual Media Day for football in Las Vegas. Joining Stanford head coach Troy Taylor in Vegas will be senior wide receiver John Humphreys and fifth year inside linebacker Tristan Sinclair. Humphreys had a strong junior year last season, playing in 11 games while hauling in 29 catches for 348 yards and one touchdown. Sinclair played in 10 games last season while totaling 37 tackles that included one sack. Sinclair also had his first career interception last season against Oregon State.

While neither player received preseason All-Pac-12 honors, both guys project to be key pieces for this Cardinal team. Both guys will bring a real veteran presence to their respective rooms and be players who their teammates can lean on when the chips are down. Troy Taylor should have a lot of fun coming up with ways to utilize Humphreys and on defense, Bobby April III should really appreciate having a veteran like Sinclair on defense that can be steading force in the middle.

Moving away from the pure football side, both Humphreys and Sinclair are really fun and engaging guys. They’re the kind of players who everyone enjoys being around, frequently bringing a smile to those who are interviewing them. So, from a media relations standpoint alone, these are two excellent choices to come with Taylor. I think both guys will have a lot of fun and really showcase their personalities.

