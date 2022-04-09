Jenna Brown enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer

On Friday, Stanford women’s basketball redshirt junior guard Jenna Brown entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Raoul of WBBBlog.com was the first to report the news. CardinalSportsReport.com subsequently received confirmation from a source. Brown will be graduating from Stanford with a degree in Political Science.

After her first two seasons at Stanford, Brown (knee surgery) took a medical redshirt for her junior year (2020-21) and in her redshirt junior year, this past season, she did not see any game action as she was still not fully recovered. In her two healthy seasons on The Farm, she averaged 1.8 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 7.8 minutes per game on 35.1% shooting from the field, 17.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 52.4% shooting from the foul line. Had she been able to stay healthy these past couple of years, it’s fair to wonder how things would have turned out for her. She might have been able to provide more depth to the backcourt, but one can only wonder.

Now that she’s getting her degree, it does make sense for Brown to play elsewhere and use up her remaining COVID eligibility at a new school. Stanford has some talented guards coming in and if she were to be back next season, she likely wouldn’t see the floor much. It’ll be interesting to see where Brown ends up and whether or not Stanford will pick up anyone in the transfer market.

