Stanford senior forward James Keefe has been named Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year for men’s basketball. Keefe is an economics major and has a 3.86 GPA. Keefe brings an intensity and passion to the basketball court that has clearly translated to the academic side as well.

Pac-12 Release: Stanford’s Keefe named Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year

During the regular season, Keefe averaged 5.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He’s been a solid post-presence for the Cardinal these past two seasons and is planning on coming back for a fifth year. It’ll be fun to see what Keefe brings to the program going forward and what kind impact his return has on the team for next season.

