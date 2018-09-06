Stanford is one of the two finalists for promising offensive tackle Walter Rouse, who told BlueAndGold.com that he will make a commitment before the end of the month.

Rouse will visit Stanford Saturday for the pivotal matchup against USC. It's expected to be a major recruiting event for the Cardinal as well with prospects from several classes in attendance. This will be Rouse's fourth visit to The Farm and gives him a chance to experience a game-day environment.

Rouse's first two visits to Stanford were on his own and the first had an impromptu feel when Rouse reached out to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry to let him know he'd be in the area. Carberry happened to be available while most other coaches were off campus and spent all day with Rouse on March 26.

Stanford offered May 11 and immediately became a favorite for the student athlete at the elite Sidwell Friends School in Washington D.C.

Rouse's third visit in July was important because his mother joined him.

"Experiencing the visit with my mom was the icing on the cake. She has been with me from the beginning with this recruiting process and visiting schools. Stanford was the only university where we did not go together. Having her see and experience first hand what I had already seen was great.

"I value my mom’s wisdom and opinion. She said she loved my interaction with the coaches, players and professors who I met. She asks lots of difficult questions and was happy with the answers."

Rouse has spent several summers in a row attending medical studies camps at universities across the country and is interested in pursuing a career in that field.

Rouse appears to be a fit for the Cardinal on and off the field and is a priority on the recruiting board to finish the offensive line class. Stanford has commitments from Branson Bragg, Jake Hornibrook and Barrett Miller, who have all been admitted to the university.

Stanford hopes to close out the five-man group with Rouse and Colorado center Drake Nugent. The Cardinal are the strong favorite for Nugent as well.