"King Kyu" is a weighty nickname for anyone to carry, but Kelly was named team captain by his peers, so he has found a way to lead without needing to be royalty.

Bishop Gorman head coach Kenny Sanchez laughed as he explained the nickname he has for Stanford commit Kyu Kelly: "King Kyu." Kelly was named junior prom king and he did a "pretty cool" Black Panther skit when he was nominated as a candidate.

"A lot like leaders we’ve had in the past he’s vocal when he needs to be but not in a derogatory sense," Sanchez said. "He’s an uplifting motivator and leader. And obviously he leads by example. When you have that presence that some of our guys have -- guys who are really good players and have good attitudes -- it washes off on everyone else. His personality is contagious. He’s one of those guys you hang out with and they’re always going to try to do something great. He always is looking to do something to better himself. It’s contagious for his teammates around him.

"He is tall, long, extremely fast and is very athletic. He has great feet and good awareness of where the ball is going to be. And on top of that he’s a great kid in the classroom and off the field."

Bishop Gorman is one of the premier high school football programs in the country and there is intense competition for playing time. Kelly didn't play on varsity until his junior season: "He went through the more traditional steps of freshmen football and then JV football before varsity as a junior and senior. By summer going into last season he started to stick out. That’s when we knew he’d be a really good football player. He has gotten better and better since last year. Now he is one of the better corners in the West.

"It was a steady climb (of improvement). We knew he was going to be good. His sophomore year, our varsity secondary had all four players go to Division I schools. There wasn’t a need to pull him up his sophomore year. He wouldn’t have played. You’re not going to pull up a sophomore to sit on the bench. It wasn’t that he wasn’t ready."

Kelly is focused on improving the entirety of his game: "At this point, when you’re that good, we’re trying to stay out of his way and not coach him to do the wrong thing. But no, you’re just trying to polish off every little thing that you can. Coaches and players are always trying to get better at the same things. It’s position specific to what you’re doing. If you’re a defensive back you’re constantly trying to get your backpedal refined. You’re trying to break on the ball a little bit quicker. You’re trying to notice tendencies in routes and offenses. He’s working on the same things he did as a freshman. He’s just better at them now."

Kelly's father, Brian, is a former NFL cornerback who attended USC. Sanchez said when he and Brian have talked it's not about football or technique, it's about Kyu's college choices and how he's doing: "His parents have done a phenomenal job. His sister just graduated from Gorman. Both kids are really great people who talk very well and are intelligent. They’re always striving to do things better. That demonstrates how he was raised."

Why Stanford is a good fit for Kelly: "I didn’t know exactly who he was going to pick. I knew he had a strong feeling toward Stanford and really wanted that offer. I knew when he got it that they would be a strong candidate. I think with his style of play and intelligence, and just knowing the kid, I think it’s going to be a really good fit for him."

Kelly is an outstanding track athlete in addition to his football ability. Sanchez said the football team does speed work all year and that Kelly runs track "just to race." Kelly's best 100 time is 10.72 and he ran a 21.67 in the 200 and hit 23 feet, six inches in the long jump. He competed in the Nevada state championships in each event, winning the long jump.